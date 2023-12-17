Toby's time at Bright pays off

A WEEK-LONG training stint on the mountains after racing the Tour of Bright paid off as Toby McCaig returned for Bendigo and District Club's track racing on Thursday night.
A big night for the talented teenager was capped by winning the Smartloan Wheelrace (2000m) of which Glenn Harrison was major backer of the race at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street.
The previous weekend it was Glenn's son, Curtis who marked consecutive victories in the Bendigo DCC's road championship at Harcourt.
In the Smartloan Wheelrace it was Toby McCaig who was too strong in the sprint finish for Kade Killeen and Tommy Nicolson as Josh Clarke and Milana Freer fought on to be fourth and fifth.
After his second feature wheelrace win of the 2023-24 season, Toby McCaig also powered home on the final lap to win the A-grade 12-lap scratch race form Zaren Fong-Sutton and Josh Clarke.
Senior racing began with the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace of 1000m.
This week it was Lucy Hall who charged to victory from the 40m mark to beat Milana Freer (65m), Emma Jackson (60m) and Hayley Clarke (210m).
The MG Bendigo female rider of the night award went to Milana Freer.
In the elimination races it was Zaren Fong-Sutton who outpointed his A-grade rivals.
The attacking prowess of Jack Ketterer was to the fore in his B-grade victory in the miss n'out and later in the 10-lap scratch race.
Honours in the C-grade elimination went to Emma Jackson from Leshae Maddern who won the eight-lap scratch race for the C-grade field.
Those to mark wins across the junior racing of scratch or wheelraces were Louie Ford, Massimo Gill, Tobias Jelbart, Amber Kelly, and Arie Riley.
Track racing is on this Thursday at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Junior events begin at 6.30pm and will include scratch, wheelraces, and points score.
Main events on the senior program which begins at 7.30pm will be the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m), and the Red Fox Party Wheelrace (1600m).
There will be a Christmas hamper for lap and race prizes.
