GALLERY: Christmas Carols a hit with massive turnout

Families flocked to Rosalind Park for another stellar Carols by Candlelight on December 17 - again organised brilliantly by the Rotary Club of Bendigo.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Festive outfits were everywhere - as were glow sticks and candles - as hundreds of Bendigo families lined the lawns of Rosalind park with their blankets and chairs.
And the big man himself - Santa Claus - even made an appearance fresh from the North Pole.
From the Bendigo Youth Choir to the Bendigo Brass Band, the Goldfields Ukestra and beyond, there was plenty of local talent to please carol newbies and regulars alike.
WIN News anchor Bruce Roberts hosted the night alongside WIN News Bendigo rising star Katie Martin - with Mr Roberts getting a special mention for more than 15 years of hosting the Bendigo event.
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said this year's festivities marked 50 years of the Rotary Club's Carols and the dedicated volunteers would be on site well into the night packing up after all the fun - and thanked all involved in the special event.
All proceeds for the event will go to Dementia Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.