Toy car has 'violent' man back in court for assault of girl, former partner

A central Victorian father has been jailed for three months for domestic violence which involved assaults on his young child and his former partner before he fled the scene in a car - smashing a fence in the process.
The assaults represented the 11th and 12th violent acts which brought him before the courts.
The father-of-two, who cannot be named to protect his victims, also persistently breached an intervention order through Facebook posts and by subscribing to his former partner's OnlyFan's account.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the 32-year-old Bendigo man, who also has a prior from May 2023 for bringing a controlled weapon on to court premises, attacked his former partner and daughter at home in November 2022.
The court heard the young child was playing with a toy car when the wheels became stuck and she cried for help.
Her mother was trying to calm her down.
The man, who was "annoyed" that his daughter had broken the toy, slammed the toy onto the road while "highly agitated".
The child fled into the back seat of a car while the mother tried to calm down the man but the court heard he ignored these requests and grabbed the girl's thigh - "gripping tighter" and trying to drag the child out of the vehicle.
The mother - his now-former partner - called her parents for assistance and took his car keys as he attempted to leave, while trying to calm him down.
The court then heard he tried to force the keys away from her inside the house, before placing his hand on the back of her head and pushing her face into the floor.
Her nose then began bleeding and he then released his grip, grabbed the car keys and ran out of the house.
On his way out, the man drove out of the property through a wooden gate with chunks flying into the street.
The woman was taken to Maryborough hospital with lacerations to her arms and back, while the man was arrested and interviewed at Bendigo Police Station later that day.
The child was bruised on her right thigh and was found by police hiding under her bed.
The man's defence lawyer called the taking of the man's keys an "inciting incident" which caused Magistrate Sharon McRae to ask, "why didn't he leave on foot?"
"He simply could have walked out," she said.
The court also heard of a prior matter in which the man assaulted the same woman when she was 30 weeks pregnant. She was hit with a chair leg, punched and dragged across the floor - all of which was witnessed by the three-year-old child who became the victim in the current matter.
The man has also pleaded guilty to breaching an intervention order by posting repeated statuses about his children, posting pictures of the woman where her face was covered by a poo emoji and calling her a "dirty lying whore" and calling the family "skunks".
The court heard he had downplayed those breaches to police, and said, "they're my children, I'm missing them".
The court heard the man's adolescence was "marred by problems dealing with substances" and he also lives with severe carpal tunnel syndrome.
Ms McRae said she had not seen such a violent record for "quite some time".
Three people were present to support the man as he was taken into custody.
For help contact:
