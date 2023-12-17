Gallant Spirit fall short in shootout with Southside Flyers

So close, but yet so far - it's the story of the Bendigo Spirit's opening half of the Women's National Basketball League season.
The Spirit suffered another frustrating loss to a top-four opponent when they went down 91-81 to the Southside Flyers at Red Energy Arena on Sunday night.
After losing to Southside by 25 points last week, the Spirit took the game right up to the Flyers and were right in the contest until the dying seconds.
A couple of lapses, foul trouble and some sweet shooting from the Flyers' backcourt proved costly for the Spirit.
The home side looked the better side in the first half and they deserved their eight-point lead with three-and-a-half minutes to play in the second quarter.
However, the Flyers changed the momentum of the game in the final moments of the half and the start of the third quarter.
From 34-26 down, a Bec Cole-inspired Flyers unleashed an 18-3 run to lead by six points just one minute into the third quarter.
The Spirit had Ally Wilson in foul trouble and they had several referee decisions go against them, but some brilliant three-point shooting from Abbey Wehrung and Mehryn Kraker kept the Spirit in the game in the third quarter.
A Kelly Wilson three on the three quarter-time buzzer brought the Spirit to within two points with one term remaining.
Wilson tied the scores for the Spirit with the first play of the final quarter, but the home side couldn't get their nose in front for the remainder of the game.
Despite some solid defence from the Spirit, Southside guards Maddi Rocci and Leilani Mitchell made some huge baskets to put the game out of Bendigo's reach.
Cole, Rocci and Mitchell combined to score 62 of the Flyers 91 points.
The Spirit couldn't contain the Flyers in the second-half. Southside shot the ball at 18-28 from the field in the final two quarters.
Mehryn Kraker had her second-straight 20-point haul for the Spirit, while skipper Kelsey Griffin had 18 points and Abbey Wehrung was 5-6 from behind the three-point line in her 15 points.
The Spirit were 1-1 for the round after defeating Adelaide on Friday night.
They have a 3-6 record ahead of a road trip to Sydney next Friday night.
