Bendigo women's cricket: Sandhurst and Square roll forward

Sandhurst and Golden Square go into the Christmas break equal on points in the Lisa Chesters Shield.
Both sides have an 8-1 record, having lost to each other once.
They ended the first half of their 2023-24 campaign with commanding victories.
An efficient ten-wicket victory for Golden Square over Strathfieldsaye ensured they remained ahead of the Dragons on the ladder due to percentage.
After sending in the Jets to bat, the Bulldogs backed up their decision bowling economically in a decisive showing.
The Jets could only manage 6-51 from their 25 overs, going at a run rate of just over two an over.
Tammy Norquay led the way, claiming figures of 3-3 off 3.0, taking all her scalps early, including the crucial one of opposing skipper Sarah Rogers for two.
Sarah Mannes was also difficult to get away, finishing with figures of 2-4 off 5.0.
Hannah Flood (1-4 off 4.0) was the Bulldog's other wicket-taker.
Only one Jets bat reached double figures, with Amy Bilsborow finishing 19 not out.
The Bulldogs chased the target with ease as Mannes (12 not out) and Sarah Perry (40 not out) got their side over the line.
Perry's 40 came from 31 deliveries and included seven boundaries.
It was a similar tale for the Dragons, who bowled first and restricted their opponents - Strathdale Maristians - to a low total even though they bowled their full allotment of overs.
Six Dragons snared wickets, with skipper Maree Pearce (2-5 off 3.0) and Emily Lenaghan (2-14 off 4.0) the multiple wicket takers.
The Suns managed 8-83, with four players making ducks and only opener Shelby Giorlando reaching double figures.
Giorlando (25 off 47) batted through the innings but was starved of the strike.
The Dragons chased down the total in 14.3 overs.
Kate Shallard (30) top-scored before retiring, while Pearce and Ella Flavell both made 15.
Bella Eddy (1-8 off 2.0) and Eiliyah Daneen (1-1 off 2.0) were the Suns wicket takers.
Meanwhile, Bendigo chased down White Hills' target of 117.
Ren Haeusler retired on 39, while Natalie Flood made 25.
Earlier, Demons skipper Letesha Bawden top-scored for the weekend, hitting 65 from 73 deliveries.
