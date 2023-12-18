Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo women's cricket: Sandhurst and Square roll forward

December 18 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Flood plays a cut shot in her innings of 25 against White Hills. Picture by Adam Bourke
Natalie Flood plays a cut shot in her innings of 25 against White Hills. Picture by Adam Bourke

Sandhurst and Golden Square go into the Christmas break equal on points in the Lisa Chesters Shield.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.