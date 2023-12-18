Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo junior cricket: Weekend wrap, scores and photos

AB
By Adam Bourke
December 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Macey White smashes a boundary in her score of 12 not out against Maiden Gully Marist in the BDCA under-12A clash. Picture by Adam Bourke
Eaglehawk's Macey White smashes a boundary in her score of 12 not out against Maiden Gully Marist in the BDCA under-12A clash. Picture by Adam Bourke

Only two half-centuries were recorded in the final weekend of BDCA junior cricket before the Christmas break, with all competitions playing their respective one-day formats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.