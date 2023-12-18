Bendigo junior cricket: Weekend wrap, scores and photos

Only two half-centuries were recorded in the final weekend of BDCA junior cricket before the Christmas break, with all competitions playing their respective one-day formats.
Strathfieldsaye Yellow's William Robinson raised his bat, making 50 retired not out in his under-16s game against Kangaroo Flat.
The knock came off 45 balls with five boundaries included.
Robinson also took a wicket to finish with figures of 1-12 off 2.0.
Eaglehawk goes into Christmas atop the under-16s division after beating Strathdale-Maristians Suns.
Harry Miller was best-on-ground for the Hawks with an all-round performance.
Miller top scored retiring on 29 before snaring two key scalps to finish with figures of 2-5 of 2.0 as the Hawks rolled to an 85-run victory.
Maiden Gully Marist's Drew Warren and Tyson Paratene put in impressive showings against Bendigo United.
Warren top scored, retiring on 41, while Paratene whacked 31 off 20 balls.
The pair opened the bowling and picked up a wicket each as the Lions won by 44 runs.
The other half-century of the weekend also came from a Strathfieldsaye batter with under-12 Benjamin Hodson smashing 50 off 28 deliveries.
His innings included nine boundaries, and he backed it up by taking a wicket.
Elsewhere in the under-12s, Huntly North Power enjoyed a win over Strathdale-Maristians Suns, with James Clark (35 not out) and Austin Mountjoy (3-2 off 2.0) the standout performers.
The best individual bowling effort of the weekend came from Sandhurst under-14 Archie Ross.
Defending 132, Ross almost dragged his side over the line, taking figures of 4-6 off 2.0.
However, it wasn't enough for the points, with Strathfieldsaye chasing down the total with one wicket in hand.
