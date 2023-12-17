Belvoir Park Golf Club serves up bumper Christmas Bonanza

Liz Garlick and Scott Male edged out a bumper field to win Saturday's Christmas Bonanza at Belvoir Park Golf Club.
Outmarkers in the 4BBB stableford contest, Garlick and Male compiled a big score of 56 points to defeat Joanne Male and Brad Male by one point and claim the major share of the $6000 in prizes.
Mitch Blackman and Bevan Tresize were a further three points behind in third place.
The popular tournament is a major fundraiser for the local golf club, which is run entirely by volunteers.
Golfers turned out in force with some coming from as far afield as Melbourne, Ballarat and Gisborne.
Tournament co-ordinator Alan Besley said the successful fundraiser would inject many thousands of dollars into the local golf club.
"This has now become a major drawcard event because of the outstanding prizes on offer to participants and golfers come from far and wide to have some enjoyment out on the picturesque layout in the lead up to Christmas,'' he said.
"We also have a great number of club members who roll up their sleeves to prepare the course, and provide hospitality for the participants. It is a real team effort from a dedicated band of volunteers at our club."
The headline act in the field were local stars Jazy Roberts and Ben Tatt along with local PGA Professionals Paul Powell and Kris Mueck.
Major backers for the Christmas Bonanza included Bertocchi Smallgoods, Harvey Norman, Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort, Archer Australia and Lucas Herbert Golf.
Results from the 4BBB Stableford event:
1. Liz Garlick/Scott Male 56 points
2. Joanne Male/Brad Male 55 points
3. Mitch Blackman/Beven Trezise 52 points
4. Daniel Dempster/Trent McInnes 49 points
5. Lachlan Shelton/Tom Kirk 47 points
6. Russell Cartledge/Dean Curnow 47 points
7. Chris White/Michael Patterson 46 points
8. Mark Simons/Stuart Craig 46 points
9. Steve Campbell/David Campbell 46 points
10. Kathryn Dalton/Michael Dalton 46 points
Nearest the pin winners:
1st hole - Bendigo Toyota 2nd shot - Leigh White.
2nd hole - Hartex Electrical 2nd shot - Kane Cook.
3rd hole - Pearce Concrete superpin men - Leo Holland.
3rd hole - Belvoir Park Golf Club - superpin women - Marissa Lee Mahanga.
4th hole - Eagle Pizza 2nd shot - Harley Douglas.
5th hole - JPM Building Services superpin - Ben Tatt.
6th hole - Adroit Insurance 2nd shot - Ken Morrison.
7th hole - Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise 2nd shot - Mitch Blackman
8th hole - Bendigo Toyota superpin - Michael Patterson
11th hole - Lactalis Australia superpin - Rhys Neville
12th hole - Solar 1 Electrical 2nd shot - Dean Stewart
13th hole - Bendigo Mazda - 2nd shot - Joel Williams
14th hole - Pilates Bendigo - 2nd shot - Brad Male
15th hole - Beeps Auto/MCG AIr conditioning 2nd shot - Dylan Simmons
16th hole - Kangaroo Flat Sports Club superpin - Rod Brereton
18th hole - S&B Haulage 2nd shot - Mark Smith
