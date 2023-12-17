Flamin' Romans, Otago impress in Bendigo maiden victories

A full brother to a Group One-winning stayer broke his maiden status at Sunday's Bendigo Jockey Club meeting.
Flamin' Romans, the younger full brother to Turnbull Stakes winner Smokin' Romans, led from start to finish to win the Bertocchi Maiden Plate (1500m) at his second career start.
Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, the four-year-old gelding was backed into $1.70 favourite and didn't let the punters down in winning by more than a length.
Winning jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was full of praise for Flamin' Romans.
Browne McMonagle rode Flamin' Romans on debut when he ran a good second to Ginger'N'Pink - who went on to win at Caulfield at its next start.
"The form was good coming into it and he's improved a lot,'' Browne McMonagle said.
"He settled into his race a lot better mentally today, he relaxed good, picked up good and there was no way they were getting past."
Much like Smokin' Romans, Browne McMonagle said Flamin' Romans would be at his best over 2000m and further.
"He's still a big boy, he's going to improve in time and, hopefully, he has a bright future ahead of him,''
"I think the further he goes the better he's going to be."
The other impressive maiden winner at the meeting was the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr-prepared Otago.
The three-year-old son of Ocean Park won on debut for the Roll the Dice Racing team.
The 1300m maiden was the same race that kick started the career of high-class stablemate Ayrton.
Otago ran down the speedy Sparkling - a $925,000 yearling purchase for the Matt Laurie yard.
