GALLERY: Rapid Relief Team organise a Barbie for the homeless

With the increasing cost of living, plenty of local families and individuals are struggling - and community organisations including Rapid Relief Team and Haven have been on hand to help out.
On December 15, the volunteers hosted a BBQ dinner near the Bendigo Town Hall to feed those doing it tough this Christmas.
Families dealing with homelessness got a free meal from the volunteers and enjoyed the summer night in the town centre.
At the time of the 2021 Census, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated more than 100,000 Australians were experiencing homelessess - including 30,660 Victorians without a home.
The Council to Homeless Persons outlines there was an increase of 6067 people experiencing homelessness between 2016 and 2021 - more than 80 per cent of whom were women.
The council also outlined that only seven per cent of those without a home in Australia are rough sleeping - with others living in temporary, insecure or unsafe situations.
The Rapid Relief Team serves people across the globe including in Australia providing support in situations related to emergency and distaster relief, health and disability, and youth, homelessness, poverty and hardship.
Contact numbers for those needing support:
