Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Spring Gully soars to top spot in Emu Valley cricket

AB
By Adam Bourke
December 17 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully players celebrate an early wicket against United. Picture by Adam Bourke
Spring Gully players celebrate an early wicket against United. Picture by Adam Bourke

Spring Gully is the team to beat at the halfway mark of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.