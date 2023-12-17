Spring Gully soars to top spot in Emu Valley cricket

Spring Gully is the team to beat at the halfway mark of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season.
The Crows soared into top spot on the table when they defeated arch-rival United at Ewing Park on Saturday.
After compiling 8-267 on day one, the Crows dismissed the Tigers for 229 on day two.
The Gully took wickets at key moments and didn't allow the Tigers to put together a match-winning partnership.
Mitch Blackman looked capable of batting the Tigers to victory.
The United number five hit 10 boundaries on his way to 78 off 109 balls before being stumped off the bowling of Gully spinner Beauden Rinaldi.
Blackman was one of seven wickets that fell to spin for the day.
Rinaldi took 3-79 off 24 overs, while Rhys Webb, who started the day with the wicket-keeper gloves on, claimed 4-37 with the ball.
Seamer Nick Skeen (2-32) got the ball rolling for Spring Gully by taking two early wickets.
Jayde Mullane (42) and Fraser Gentry (34) batted well for United, but both fell just when they looked like taking control of the game.
Marong's bowlers did a fine job to restrict Sedgwick to 171.
The Panthers scored an 88-run win with six of the seven bowlers claiming at least one wicket.
None were better than James Falvey and Motch Van Poppel.
Falvey put the clamps on the Rams' top-order. He took 2-9 off 13 overs, including nine maidens.
Van Poppel claimed 3-26 off 10 overs and Reuben Cameron bowled 20 overs and took 2-43.
It was a frustrating day with the bat for Sedgwick.
Nine of the Rams' 11 scored in double-figures, but the highest total of the day was 25 from Greg Thomas.
The Rams face an uphill battle post-Christmas to force their way into the top four.
Marong holds fourth place after six rounds and looks set to have a tight battle with Emu Creek and California Gully for a spot in the finals.
A century from Linton Colclough ensured Mandurang chased down Axe Creek's total of 201.
Colclough hit 17 fours and one six in a superb 115 from 128 deliveries.
He held the innings together as the rest of the Mandurang top-order failed to make the most of their starts.
Corey Dickins (36) and Phil Berry (32) added 51 for the second wicket.
Mandurang looked a touch vulnerable at 5-161, but Colclough and Beau Roy-Clements (21) added 53 for the sixth wicket to see the visitors home.
Manish Singh Negi kept Axe Creek in the game through the middle overs and he finished with the fine figures of 5-66 off 20 overs.
California Gully's top-order enjoyed some batting practice in the Cobras' big win over West Bendigo.
Chasing the Redbacks' small total of 107, the Cobras posted 8-268 thanks largely to half-centuries from Jesse Trenfield, Kai O'Hehir and Marcus McKern.
O'Hehir (70 off 124 balls) and McKern (54 off 62 balls) put the Cobras within touching distance of victory when they added 93 for the first wicket.
Batting at number four, Trenfield belted a quickfire 83 off 94 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.
Tarran Kilcullen (2-52), Gary Singh (2-42) and Marcus Williamson (1-29 off 13 overs) were the pick of the West Bendigo bowlers.
