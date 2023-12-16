Bendigo East upsets reigning premiers in Premier League bowls

Just two points separate the top three teams going into the Bendigo Premier League Bowls Christmas break.
Moama moved to the top of the ladder for the first time this season after an eventful round nine.
Reigning premier Bendigo slumped to its second loss in as many weeks and slipped to second spot on the ladder, while South Bendigo consolidated third spot thanks to a comfortable win over Eaglehawk.
Kangaroo Flat remained in fourth spot thanks to an 82-74 win over bottom side Inglewood 74.
Bendigo East's win over Bendigo was the major talking point of the round.
The Beasties upstaged their arch-rival 86-65 in their best performance of the summer.
East won three of the four rinks, with star skipper Darren Burgess the catalyst for the victory.
Burgess took down Bendigo's Ian Ross 25-7, while James McGillivray outlasted Brayden Byrne 20-13 and Marc Smith wore down Tim Arnold 22-21.
Bendigo's only winner for the day was Luke Hoskin, who defeated Paul Vlaeminck 24-19.
The victory elevated the Beasties to 80 points and kept them in touch with the top four teams.
Moama put a major dent in Golden Square's finals chances when it defeated the home side by 18 shots.
Moama's depth proved too much for Square to handle as the new ladder-leader won three of the four contests.
No win was more impressive than Travis Kelly's 26-17 victory over Square star Andrew Brown.
Young gun Cameron Keenan proved too good for Thomas Lester 22-15, while Kevin Anderson outplayed Dale Jackson 21-15.
Travis Berry was Square's sole winner when he defeated Peter Campbell 24-20.
Garri Conforti's big win set up South Bendigo's victory over Eaglehawk.
Conforti's impressive 27-8 victory over Kym Schumacher proved decisive in an otherwise even contest.
The Hawks had two victories, with Lachlan Bowland scoring an upset 24-21 win over South Bendigo star Brad Holland and Simon Carter holding off Liam Crapper 16-14.
South's Daryl Rowley won 24-14 over Tony Ellis to ensure the Diggers got over the line.
Kangaroo Flat dodged a bullet in a hard-fought win over Inglewood.
Geoff Wilson gave Inglewood a great chance of victory when he defeated Malcolm McLean 25-12, while Robert Day pipped Paul Moller 17-16.
Key duo Brad Marron and Greg Podesta stepped up to guide the Roos home.
Marron defeated Craig Kelly 30-17, while Podesta outplayed Ian Chamberlain 24-15.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Golden Square 71 lt Moama 89. Dale Jackson 15 lt Kevin Anderson 21, Travis Berry 24 d Peter Campbell 20, Thomas Lester 15 lt Cameron Keenan 22, Andrew Brown 17 lt Travis Kelly 26.
Eaglehawk 62 lt South Bendigo 86. Tony Ellis 14 lt Daryl Rowley 24, Lachlan Bowland 24 d Brad Holland 21, Kym Schumacher 8 lt Garri Conforti 27, Simon Carter 16 d Liam Crapper 14.
Bendigo 65 lt Bendigo East 86. Luke Hoskin 24 d Paul Vlaeminck 19, Ian Ross 7 lt Darren Burgess 25, Brayden Byrne 13 lt James McGillivray 20, Tim Arnold 21 lt Marc Smith 22.
Kangaroo Flat 82 d Inglewood 74. Malcolm McLean 12 lt Geoffrey Wilson 25, Greg Podesta 24 d Ian Chamberlain 15, Paul Moller 16 lt Robert Day 17, Brad Marron 30 d Craig Kelly 17.
Ladder: Moama 117, Bendigo 116, South Bendigo 115, Kangaroo Flat 88, Bendigo East 80, Eaglehawk 61, Golden Square 55, Inglewood 16.
DIVISION ONE
North Bendigo 79 d Strathfieldsaye 71, White Hills 57 lt Eaglehawk 88, Bendigo East 78 lt Castlemaine 84, Marong 87 d Kangaroo Flat 60.
Ladder: Marong 106, Kangaroo Flat 96, Strathfieldsaye 92, Castlemaine 90, Bendigo East 76, North Bendigo 76, White Hills 62, Eaglehawk 50.
DIVISION TWO
Golden Square 81 d Harcourt 72, Strathfieldsaye 83 lt South Bendigo 87, Bendigo 74 d Bendigo East 69, Kangaroo Flat 85 d Marong 54.
Ladder: Golden Square 115, Bendigo East 98, South Bendigo 95, Bendigo 89, Strathfieldsaye 84, Harcourt 81, Kangaroo Flat 50, Marong 36.
DIVISION THREE
Heathcote 88 d Golden Square 73, South Bendigo 89 d Eaglehawk 68, Serpentine 83 d Bendigo 70, Castlemaine 103 d Kangaroo Flat 61.
Ladder: Heathcote 99, Serpentine 93, Castlemaine 91, South Bendigo 89, Kangaroo Flat 89, Bendigo 75, Golden Square 60, Eaglehawk 52.
DIVISION FOUR
Marong 86 d Bendigo 75, Harcourt 62 d White Hills 86, Dingee 63 d Calivil 70, Bendigo East 68 d Woodbury 103.
Ladder: Calivil 113, White Hills 108, Dingee 106, Woodbury 104, Marong 67, Bendigo East 53, Harcourt 50, Bendigo 47.
DIVISION FIVE
White Hills 78 lt North Bendigo 112, South Bendigo 73 lt Strathfieldsaye 75, Kangaroo Flat 90 d Bridgewater 59, Woodbury 97 d Campbell's Creek 51.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 144, Strathfieldsaye 93, North Bendigo 93, Woodbury 82, Campbell's Creek 79, South Bendigo 75, Bridgewater 61, White Hills 21.
DIVISION SIX
Castlemaine 64 d Heathcote 61, Eaglehawk 47 lt Golden Square 60, Inglewood 70 d Kangaroo Flat 57, Bendigo East 81 d Marong 40.
Ladder: Castlemaine 93, Inglewood 92, Golden Square 91, Heathcote 78, Eaglehawk 77, Kangaroo Flat 71, Marong 38, Bendigo East 36.
DIVISION SEVEN
Kangaroo Flat 42 d Bendigo East 33, Harcourt Gold 18 lt Strathfieldsaye Blue 56, South Bendigo 46 d Harcourt Blue 26, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 42 d Bridgewater 28, Golden Square 55 d Campbell's Creek 21.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 108, STrathfieldsaye Maroon 96, Golden Square 82, Strathfieldsaye Blue 80, South Bendigo 61, Campbell's Creek 58, Harcourt Blue 56, Bendigo East 34, Harcourt Gold 34, Bridgewater 21.
