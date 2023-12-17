Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Housing company fails in VCAT appeal to build 172-home lifestyle village

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plans for the residential village in Kyneton. Picture supplied.
The plans for the residential village in Kyneton. Picture supplied.

Plans to build a lifestyle village on the outskirts of Kyneton appear over after a VCAT hearing upheld the local council's decision to deny a permit for the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.