Housing company fails in VCAT appeal to build 172-home lifestyle village

Plans to build a lifestyle village on the outskirts of Kyneton appear over after a VCAT hearing upheld the local council's decision to deny a permit for the project.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Viva Lifestyle Villages Pty Ltd appealed to VCAT after the Macedon Ranges Shire Council refused to grant permission for the construction of a lifestyle village containing 172 homes.
However VCAT tribunal members said the village would go against both shire and state government planning guidelines for the area
The village would have required the removal of native vegetation and would have been located on Edgecombe Road, just outside of Kyneton.
The Macedon Ranges council originally voted against granting the permit at its March 22 ordinary council meeting.
As outlined in the VCAT hearing, the project would cater specifically to the 50-and-over demographic with the single story dwellings comprising a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes.
The village was proposed as a 'land lease' model which would see the individual dwellings being owned by the resident but the land remaining under one ownership.
Individual dwelling sites would then be leased to the residents and in addition to paying the lease for the land, the residents pay ongoing management fees for the provision of services and facilities in the village.
The village plan included a community centre comprising lounge and dining areas, a library, cinema, billiards room, gym, and an indoor swimming pool.
Proposed outdoor recreational facilities, including lawn bowls and bocce rinks, and pickle ball courts would have also been constructed.
VCAT members Sarah McDonald and Nick Wimbush oversaw the matter and said they had concerns the lifestyle village would not act solely for over-50s and instead would operate as a standard residential village.
"In many ways the site superficially appears attractive for the proposed use," they said.
"There are many issues such as environmental impact, infrastructure servicing, and traffic which - if not positive in the policy balancing exercise - are at least neutral.
"To focus on these issues however would be to turn away from the extensive and comprehensive settlement planning that has been undertaken by council and the state government in the shire in recent years."
They said the village would go against the planning of both the state and local government in relation to housing.
"It is no accident that Kyneton has a clearly defined township boundary and broader protected settlement boundary," they said.
"These boundaries are the result of carefully considered planning studies which have planned for the future population of Kyneton in the medium to long term.
"In our view it would be a step too far, and not an acceptable planning outcome, to approve an isolated and intensive residential development on this site, remote from the Kyneton town centre."
Alongside the the Macedon Ranges council's refusal to grant the permit, three residents also objected to the build.
The VCAT hearing noted that the population of the Macedon Ranges and particularly the over-50 and over-65 population was expected to grow considerably in the coming years.
However, the members believed adequate planning had been done by the local government to cater for that growth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.