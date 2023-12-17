Hundreds of Bendigo residents turn out for elf academy day one

Do you want to learn all the tricks of the trade and become one of Santa's best little helpers?
Well, the elf academy at the Central Deborah Gold Mine is training and teaching Bendigo's young people how to become top notch helpers in the lead up to Christmas.
Between learning how to dodge security lasers, stacking toys high without collapsing the pile and rescuing the stranded items from the creek, there are multiple ways children are being prepared for this holiday season.
Marketing and events manager Tynille Thurlow, who helped organise the event said the academy was running every day until December 23.
Ms Thurlow said the intensive training would prepare children for every facet of elf life.
"Elf academy is a prestigious training facility for all of Santa's little helpers," she said.
"It is here children come and learn all the ricks of the trade to join Santa's team and they do that through a series of craft activities, games and challenges.
"Every activity that is out on the site links back to a skill or a trait of an elf and then at the end with all of their new skills and abilities they gain their certificate IV in elf training."
The academy launched on December 16 for 2023, making it the fourth installment of the event and on the opening day had more than 700 people through the door.
Ms Thurlow said the turnout was fantastic and was hoping for similar numbers throughout its run time.
She said anyone wanting to take part could still book available spots.
