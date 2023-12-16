Bendigo Spirit fend off late Lightning strike to score crucial win

A resilient Bendigo Spirit showed great character to defeat the Adelaide Lightning in their Women's National Basketball League clash in Geelong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On the rebound from a 25-point loss to Southside the previous weekend, the Spirit held off the Lightning 81-77 to record their third win of the season.
A broken nose forced star forward Kelsey Griffin to start on the bench after she was only cleared to play on the day of the game.
The Spirit produced one of their best team performances of the season to grind out a crucial victory.
"We're always striving for the perfect game, but the reality is there's no such thing as the perfect game,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"The satisfying thing was that when the game got tight and close that we have the mettle to win those games. We've proven that now on a couple of occasions."
Five times in the final quarter the Lightning closed to within two points of the Spirit, but each time the Bendigo squad found a way to stay in front.
"I thought our defence was really good for the first half,'' Kereama said.
"We did a good job of controlling the tempo and making them have to beat us with tough plays.
"There were a handful of lay-ups throughout the game that we'd love to eliminate, but overall the majority of their shots were tough.
"We took good care of the ball, had some good looks and we probably left 14 to 20 points on the floor.
"We made some big plays when it mattered. Down the stretch I put the ball in the hands of our two most experienced players in Kelly (Wilson) and KG (Kelsey Griffin).
"We drew up a play to get KG an uncontested lay-up and that's what we got. It was exciting to see us execute like that."
Import Mehryn Kraker had her best game of the season, scoring 20 points, including a clutch three-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in the game to put the Lightning away.
Ally Wilson (15), Alicia Froling (15), Casey Samuels (10) and Griffin (10) all scored in double-figures.
Griffin is expected to return to the starting line-up for Sunday night's home game with Southside at Red Energy Arena.
"KG didn't train all week because of her broken nose and we had some potential complications we had to eliminate before we could clear her to play,'' Kereama said.
"It was a game day decision, so she hadn't been on the floor with the team all week.
"KG would be happy to come off the bench every week, it's not a big deal. Finishing the game is more important than starting the game."
After Sunday night's return clash with Southside, the Spirit play the Sydney Flames in Sydney on Friday before enjoying a short break over Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.