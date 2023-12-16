Campbells Creek man 'turns over a new leaf' to win back driver's licence

A man who lived a "lifestyle of drugs and crime" has spoken passionately in court about how he has "turned over a new leaf" in a bid to regain his driver's licence.
Justin Garipoli made a successful application for the reinstatement of his licence at the Bendigo Magistrates Court after convincing the court he was getting his life back on track.
Mr Garipoli initially lost his licence for failing an oral fluid test after being caught driving with methamphetamine in his system and has not had the legal right to drive since 2015.
However, he said he has been completely sober for three-and-a-half-years and, with the support of his partner, was starting to mend his life.
This includes working full time in Castlemaine and completing a behavioural change program.
The man told the court he needed his licence to be able to get himself from job to job as his work takes him all over Bendigo and Castlemaine.
Mr Garipoli has recently been released from prison after being sentenced in 2021 to an armed robbery and for trafficking drugs.
He said the recent stint behind bars showed him that he needed to change his ways or his addiction issues would destroy him.
"My behaviours weren't acceptable ... I take full responsibility," he said.
"People who have never had a drug will never understand ... it ruined my life, I lost everything."
The court heard that Mr Garipoli had been before the court 12 times for driving offences.
Magistrate Johnston, who presided over the matter, commended the man for taking active steps to overcome his addiction issues.
The magistrate said Mr Garipoli represented a "very small percentage of clients who have turned themselves around" and granted the application.
