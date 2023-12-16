Bendigo Advertiser
Campbells Creek man 'turns over a new leaf' to win back driver's licence

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 17 2023 - 4:30am
Justin Garipoli made the successful application to get his licence back after not having it for nearly eight years. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A man who lived a "lifestyle of drugs and crime" has spoken passionately in court about how he has "turned over a new leaf" in a bid to regain his driver's licence.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

