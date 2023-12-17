'Zero tolerance': paramedics demand safety as violent assaults surge

Violent assaults of paramedics are on the rise in regional Victoria, prompting an urgent call from Ambulance Victoria to support first responders to safely do their jobs.
There was a 14 per cent increase in incidents of occupational violence across the state, with 26 occurring in the Loddon Mallee region between July and November.
During the last financial year, there were 47 reported incidents in the Loddon Mallee and 580 in the state.
Paramedics are calling on support from the community, particularly during the busy holiday period.
Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee regional director Matt McCrohan said there had been two recent incidents where paramedics were punched by a patient they were treating, and one incident where two paramedics were struck with a metal bar without warning by a patient's relative.
"We have zero tolerance for these disgusting and illegal acts, and we do not accept occupational violence as 'part of the job'," he said.
Paramedics were instructed to leave a scene if they felt unsafe, Mr McCrohan said.
"Our people's safety comes first, and they will always be supported not to enter a scene or to retreat if they believe they are at risk," he said.
"For us to provide treatment to you or your loved ones, we need a safe environment to work in.
"We recognise emergency situations can be stressful, but becoming angry or aggressive will not help you or the patient paramedics are trying to help."
Injuring an emergency worker in Victoria could result in a mandatory minimum six-month jail sentence.
State Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said every employee had the right to feel safe in their workplace.
"Every workplace has its uniqueness, but there is absolutely no justification for violence towards anybody in any place," she said.
"Paramedics go out of their way to help people every single day and will be probably doing overtime over the Christmas and New Year period, leaving their families behind while they support our community and families across Victoria.
"Why people would want to engage in violence towards people who are there to help them defies belief."
What you can do to help paramedics:
