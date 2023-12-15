'On a different planet': driver takes mobile phone fine to court and loses

A delivery driver has taken the more expensive route to deal with his driving matter, eventually being fined $600 and convicted for driving while using his mobile phone.
Ravneet Singh was initially pulled over by police in East Bendigo on July 19 after he was seen with his "head in his lap" for more than three seconds while driving on Murphy Street.
After being pulled over and asked to explain himself. he told police he was using Google Maps to try and find a service station as his van was running low on fuel.
After being served an infringement notice, Singh refused the order and instead elected to go to court and front Magistrate Johnston.
The infringement notice was a $555 fine.
The court heard the man chose to go to court instead of paying the fine because he thought he could try and pay the fine without getting any demit points.
The magistrate pointed out that the court had no control over demit points.
"You should have paid the infringement," Mr Johnston said.
The magistrate told the man that it was very unsafe to drive while distracted by a phone and there was "a very fine line between pure luck and tragedy".
If someone doesn't know you're not suppose to use a mobile phone while they're driving they are living on a different planet.- Magistrate Johnston
He said that if things had gone another way, Singh could have been distracted and killed someone else and would then be facing a term of imprisonment rather than a fine.
The court heard that Singh was in the Werribee Magistrate Court earlier this year for traffic offences.
