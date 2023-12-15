Bendigo Advertiser
'On a different planet': driver takes mobile phone fine to court and loses

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated December 16 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 8:00am
Ravneet Singh was fined $600 for driving while on his phone in East Bendigo.
A delivery driver has taken the more expensive route to deal with his driving matter, eventually being fined $600 and convicted for driving while using his mobile phone.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

