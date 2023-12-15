Rising golf star Jazy Roberts on home soil for Christmas Bonanza

Jazy Roberts is the headline act at Belvoir Park Golf Club's feature tournament on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Fresh from a superb performance against professional players at the Sandbelt Invitational, Roberts will play in her home club's annual Christmas Bonanza.
The Bendigo teenager finished tied for seventh in this week's Sandbelt Invitational - an event where male and female amateurs and professionals do battle on four of Melbourne's famous sandbelt courses.
Roberts shot a seven-under par total across the four rounds at Victoria, Peninsula Kingswood, Yarra Yarra and Royal Melbourne and was the leading female in the field.
Roberts, who broke the Belvoir course record twice in the same week as a 15-year-old in 2020, leads a field of 200 players on Saturday.
Seven-time club champion Ben Tatt, Ballarat professional Anglea Tatt and PGA professionals Paul Powell and Kris Mueck are also in the field.
Players will compete for $5000 in prizes, including golfing getaways to Yarrawonga, Horsham and Numurkah, goods from Harvey Norman and Bertocchi and a Taylor Made package donated by Lucas Herbert.
The morning groups at Belvoir Park tee-off at 8am, with the afternoon groups to follow from 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin, a regular at the Belvoir Park event, is playing in the Mauritius Open on the DP World Tour this week.
Martin fired a two-under par 70 in the opening round to be eight shots off the lead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.