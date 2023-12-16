'Made with love': Victoria's best burger is right here in Bendigo

Victoria's best burger patty is not too moist, not too dry, and made only of Bendigo produce.
The title is the product of three months worth of burger trial and error, and belongs to Strath Hill Butcher in Kennington.
Butcher owners Kirsty and Dennis Ash's brisket, cheese and jalapeno gourmet number was awarded best beef burger in Victoria by the Australian Meat and Industry Council for 2023.
The couple, who have owned the Strath Hill Butcher 18 years this week, say the burger patty contains a lot more than just cheese and jalapenos.
"It is really important to us to build relationships with local farmers and the community," Ms Ash said.
"And we employ local people and we spend our money here in town."
Mr Ash said the burger was all about Bendigo produce.
"The brisket that we use is sourced locally and our beef comes from local farmers, that is really important to us," he said.
Butchers drive the couple's precious patties to Melbourne where they are submitted into the awards anonymously.
Winners of best Victorian burger and best sausage then proceed to nationals, to be held in Queensland in February 2024.
Ms Ash said the award belonged to their entire 11-person strong staff, who worked at Strath Hill Butcher "like a family".
"One thing that Dennis always says to the apprentices is, 'is that made with love?'," she said.
"You can taste that in the product."
