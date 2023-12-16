Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

'Made with love': Victoria's best burger is right here in Bendigo

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
December 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis and Kirsty Ash from Strath Hill Butcher won Victoria's best burger for 2023. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Dennis and Kirsty Ash from Strath Hill Butcher won Victoria's best burger for 2023. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Victoria's best burger patty is not too moist, not too dry, and made only of Bendigo produce.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.