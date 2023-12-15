One-day matches to shape semi-final positions in Bendigo cricket

In a long summer of cricket, three one-day matches could make or break your team's Bendigo District Cricket Association finals chances.
Bendigo cricketers put their whites back in the closet for the next month as their attention turns to one-day cricket.
One-day games will be played on December 16, January 6 and January 13 and teams that can produce a 3-0 split in white ball cricket will be in the box seat to qualify for the finals of the two-day format.
The bad news for the teams outside of the top four through five rounds of the competition is that the one-day draw has been very kind to those teams that occupy first to fourth at the moment.
Top-two teams Strathdale and Sandhurst meet each other in round eight, but that's the only match in the three one-day rounds where the top-four teams play each other.
Third-placed Bendigo United, fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye and fifth-placed Kangaroo Flat don't play a top-four team in the one-day matches.
The added advantage for Kangaroo Flat is the reigning premier Roos play all three of their one-day games on home turf at Dower Park.
No team played one-day cricket better than the Roos last season, so they have a golden opportunity to set up their season.
Strathfieldsaye appears to be the most vulnerable of the top-four teams.
The Jets' form is up and down and all three of their one-day games are away from home.
Sixth-placed Bendigo is the team with arguably the most to gain from the one-day matches.
They play the three teams directly above them on the ladder and they have the artillery - particularly with the bat - to do some damage.
White Hills is only one game out of the top four. Their fortunes will rely heavily on the form of Brayden Stepien.
The hard-hitting left-hander is expected to open the batting in the shorter form and he could win a game or two off his own bat.
The Demons probably need to win all three one-day games to be a serious finals contender.
Eaglehawk, Golden Square and Huntly North already look too far back, but they have the chance to shape the finals by causing a couple of upsets in the one-day matches.
State of play in the BDCA heading into the three one-day rounds:
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS
First: 5-0, 34 points.
One-day games: Golden Square (h), Huntly North (a), Sandhurst (a).
SANDHURST
Second: 4-1, 28 points.
One day-games: Huntly North (h), Golden Square (a), Strathdale (h).
BENDIGO UNITED
Third: 4-1, 24 points.
One-day games: White Hills (a), Bendigo (h), Eaglehawk (h).
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Fourth: 3-2, 18 points.
One-day games: Bendigo (a), Eaglehawk (a), White Hills (a).
KANGAROO FLAT
Fifth: 3-2, 18 points.
One-day games: Eaglehawk (h), White Hills (h), Bendigo (h).
BENDIGO
Sixth: 3-2, 18 points.
One-day games: Strathfieldsaye (h), Bendigo United (a), Kangaroo Flat (a).
WHITE HILLS
Seventh: 2-3, 12 points.
One-day games: Bendigo United (h), Kangaroo Flat (a), Strathfieldsaye (h).
EAGLEHAWK
Eighth: 1-4, 6 points.
One-day games: Kangaroo Flat (a), Strathfieldsaye (h), Bendigo United (a).
GOLDEN SQUARE
Ninth: 0-5, 0 points.
One-day games: Strathdale (a), Sandhurst (h), Huntly North (h).
HUNTLY NORTH
Tenth, 0-5, 0 points.
One-day games: Sandhurst (a), Strathdale (h), Golden Square (a).
