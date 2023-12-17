Man drove drunk on the wrong side of the highway with kids in the car

A Bendigo magistrate has been left "stunned" by the actions of a man who drove on the wrong side of a major highway with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Magistrate Johnston scolded Darren James Walsh, 49, for driving while drunk on the wrong side of the Northern Highway with his two primary school-aged children in the car.
Walsh pleaded guilty to the drink driving offence after being pulled over by police on the night of August 10 with a blood alcohol level of 0.135.
The man was driving along the Cornella-Toolleen Road which intersects with the highway.
Walsh then attempted to turn right to travel northbound along the highway but was driving up the wrong lane before being pulled over by police.
After returning a positive breath test, his car was impounded and he was taken to the police station.
The court heard the man had two beers at a hotel earlier that day and two more beers at the football club he is affiliated with and nothing to eat before trying to get home.
Walsh's defence lawyer Luke Docherty submitted multiple good character references to the court in support of the man and said he had contributed a lot to the community.
Mr Docherty also told the court the man had been at a funeral parlour the day of the driving offence because his father had died the day before.
The court heard Walsh underwent a "shaming process" when he had to inform the football club of the offence.
Magistrate Johnston said he had a responsibility to the community to try and stop unsafe drivers posing any danger to others.
The magistrate said he constantly came across otherwise good people who would do "silly things" once they got behind the wheel of a car.
"I get stunned by these things ... a motor vehicle is a deadly weapon," Mr Johnston said.
The magistrate said "I care about your children" and he did not want to see them or any other person harmed by drink drivers.
Walsh was fined $1800 and had his licence disqualified for 26 months, taking effect from August 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.