Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

RSPCA seizes more than 100 horses in Campaspe region due to mistreatment

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 15 2023 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA Victoria Inspectors prior to the seizure. Image supplied.
RSPCA Victoria Inspectors prior to the seizure. Image supplied.

The RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate have seized 110 horses from two Campaspe Shire properties after successfully prosecuting the land owner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.