RSPCA seizes more than 100 horses in Campaspe region due to mistreatment

The RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate have seized 110 horses from two Campaspe Shire properties after successfully prosecuting the land owner.
The animals were removed from the properties due to mistreatment including by failing to provide veterinary treatment and sufficient food.
The man faced Magistrate Ian Watkins in the Shepparton Magistrates Court in September 2023 where he was ordered to comply with a disqualification order issued by the RSPCA within three months.
The successful prosecution resulted in a ban from owning or being in charge of any horses for three years due to failing to provide
However, the RSPCA checked this compliance and instead, inspectors found the owner had purchased additional horses.
RSPCA Victoria's Chief Inspector Michael Stagg said the seizure of the horses should send a strong message to those who think they're above the law.
"If you want to own an animal in Victoria, you must take care of that animal," he said.
"In this particular case, it's incredibly disappointing to see someone not only fail to provide that care to so many horses despite orders to do so, but blatantly disregarding a court order as well.
"These horses will now receive the veterinary care they need, and we're hopeful some will be able to be adopted while others may be suitable for rehoming via one of Racing Victoria's post-racing programs.
"This has been a massive operation for us, and I'd like to extend my thanks to all the RSPCA Inspectors involved, and also extend our thanks to Racing Victoria for their assistance."
Concerns regarding the horses at this property were raised from a community cruelty report, with Iinspectors attending the property and subsequently charging the owner with animal cruelty offences.
Some of the horses seized at the property were race horses.
Racing Victoria's General Manager for Equine Welfare, Melissa Ware, said any horse mistreated was unacceptable.
"Horse welfare is a non-negotiable and we continue to work with and support RSPCA Victoria on investigations involving registered thoroughbreds," she said.
"Whilst the individual was not a licensed participant, Racing Victoria Stewards took disciplinary action against them in their capacity as an owner and breeder with a disqualification imposed by the independent Victorian Racing Tribunal earlier this year.
"Once the RSPCA have completed their veterinary assessments, we'll work with them to assess the suitability of the registered thoroughbreds, which form a subset of the horses seized, to enter one of our post-racing programs that include rehabilitation, retraining and rehoming."
Victorians made 1000 reports of animal cruelty concerning more than 6300 horses of varying breeds across the state to RSPCA Victoria in the financial year 2022 to 2023.
The majority of cruelty reports related to underweight horses, husbandry issues including grooming, farrier, poor hygiene and living conditions and insufficient treatment of a sick or injured animal.
Insufficient food, shelter and water made up the next three most common cruelty reports.
The top three LGAs for reports of horse-related animal cruelty were:
The RSPCA on average spend more than $18,000 dollars per mistreated horse to get it back to full health with the animal spending around 262 days within the car of the organisation.
Anyone with concerns for the welfare of an animal, aware of illegal breeding, or suspicious animal sales is encouraged to contact RSPCA Victoria on 03 9224 2222 or submit a report at rspcavic.org/cruelty-report/ immediately.
