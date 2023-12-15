Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Locals perform well at December Junior and Open Tournaments

NS
By Nathan Spicer
December 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals perform well at December Junior and Open Tournaments
Locals perform well at December Junior and Open Tournaments

The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre held its December Junior and Open Tournaments last weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.