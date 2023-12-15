Locals perform well at December Junior and Open Tournaments

The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre held its December Junior and Open Tournaments last weekend.
Over 200 players participated across the divisions, with plenty of local winners taking out their respective age groups.
Bendigo local Amra Fleming won the Under-12 Girls singles in a thrilling battle with Scarlett Felli.
After losing the opening set 6-3, Felli fought back to claim the second 1-6.
While she lost momentum, Fleming fought back in a thrilling tiebreak to win 10-8.
Marlino Pascual Jnr was awarded the victory in the Men's Open Singles after Sam Simmonds conceded a walkover.
Emily Tinker romped home in the Women's Open singles 6-1, 6-1 over Jaimin Mandi.
Bendigo's Nathan Broad was the victor in the Men's Open Tier Two division.
He beat Callum White in arguably the best final of the tournament.
Broad won the first set 6-4 before falling 5-7 in the second.
Neither player could pull away in the tiebreak, but Broad eventually found the necessary point, prevailing 11-9.
Fellow local Charlotte Crabtree claimed the respective Women's Singles Tier Two title, smashing Jess Edwards in the final 6-2, 6-1.
Cielo Demaria O'Sullivan had a successful weekend, making multiple finals.
He won the Under-16s Doubles with brother Joaquin before falling short in the Under-16s Boys Singles against Dejan Razumic 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Open Singles: Walkover - no play
Winner: Marlino Pascual Jnr
Runner Up: Sam Simmonds
Women's Open Singles: 6-1 6-1
Winner: Emily Tinker
Runner Up: Jaimin Mandi
Men's Open Tier 2 Singles: 6-4 5-7 11-9
Winner: Nathan Broad
Runner Up: Callum White
Women's Open Tier 2 Singles: 6-2 6-1
Winner: Charlotte Crabtree
Runner Up: Jess Edwards
Men's Open Doubles: 6-4 6-0
Winners: Sam Mark Scala-McNeill & Chanchai Sookton-Eng
Runners Up: Mitchell Ayton & Ethan Watts
Women's Open Doubles: 6-4 6-2
Winners: Jaimin Mandi & Hayley Sibbald
Runners Up: Erin Stojcevski & Kendyl Stojcevski
Boys Under 16 Singles: 6-2 6-2
Winner: Dejan Razumic
Runner Up: Cielo Demaria O'Sullivan
Girls Under 16 Singles: Round Robin
Winner: Keira Simpson
Runner Up: Ciana Armstrong
Boys Under 16 Doubles: 6-2 6-3
Winners: Cielo Demaria O'Sullivan & Joaquin Demaria O'Sullivan
Runners Up: Binuk Abeyaratna & Riley Roberts
Boys Under 14 Singles: 6-1 6-0
Winner: Theodore Gibert
Runner Up: Jonah Fraietta
Girls Under 14 Singles: Round Robin
Winner: Lotti McDonald
Runner Up: Mia Mitris
Boys Under 14 Doubles: 0-4 4-0 10-8
Winners: Sena Fukuda & Joshua Severin-Harvey
Runners Up: Hunter George & Nicholas Ratcliffe
Girls Under 14 Doubles: 4-1 1-4 10-7
Winners: Emily Liddell & Temperance Thu
Runners Up: Marianne Chang & Sophie Corker
Boys Under 12 Singles: 6-2 6-2
Winner: Lucas Jordan Mikkelsen
Runner Up: Matthieu Fissot
Girls Under 12 Singles: 6-3 1-6 10-8
Winner: Amra Fleming
Runner Up: Scarlett Felli
Boys Under 12 Doubles: 4-2 4-1
Winners: Jaxon Eddy & Lucas Jordan Mikkelsen
Runners Up: Matthieu Fissot & Jack Mcgrillen
Girls Under 12 Doubles: 5-4 2-4 10-8
Winners: Sienna Alexander & Skylar Austin
Runners Up: Amra Fleming & Chloe Liddell
Boys Under 10 Singles: 6-0
Winner: Riku Asai
Runner Up: Nicholas Liddell
Girls Under 10 Singles: Round Robin
Winner: Isla Gooding
Runner Up: Lira Hrechyna
Under 10 Mixed Doubles: 6-2
Winners: Harrison Crane & Alexa Thu
Runners Up: Hugo Mcgrillen & Matea Elezoski
