Bendigo bowls: Hawks hope to fly into Christmas with crucial win

As the race for the final spot in the top four heats up ahead of the Christmas break, Eaglehawk has found a winning formula at the right time.
While their 1-4 record after a loss to Kangaroo Flat in round five wasn't indicative of their true form line, they were nonetheless in trouble.
Three weeks later, they head into this Saturday's clash with South Bendigo full of confidence and hungry for a win to remain in touch with Flat.
Hawks chairman of selectors John Carter said history suggests his side can come home with a wet sail in the back half of the season.
"At the same time last year, we were in a similar situation, sitting at about 1-4, but we ended up missing finals by only one point, having won every game after Christmas, so we know we can play well after the break," Carter said.
"But we've got to win this game to stay in touch with the top four.
"We're 17 points out currently, which is only one game either way, and we do have Flat after Christmas at home, so we're not far off, but to get the points on Saturday would be massive."
South Bendigo possesses a 6-2 record and is one of the premiership fancies.
But in their round two meeting, the Hawks only fell to the Diggers by four shots.
They were also only defeated by second-placed Moama on the last end.
"We've been blown out once this season, so those games show we can play against the best," Carter said.
"Last season, we beat them (South Bendigo) at home as well, so when you know you can push it with the top sides, it gives you immense belief as a team."
Kym Schumacher's rink has been in superb form for the Hawks, winning their last four matches.
"They've come good with a vengeance," Carter said.
"We swapped Peter Harrison from second to lead, and he's come on in leaps and bounds."
A lot has changed since these sides met in round two.
Square arguably caused the upset of the season by beating powerhouse Moama on its home greens to condemn the Steamers to a 0-2 start while ensuring they began the campaign with two victories.
Since then, the pre-season premiership favourites have found their footing and gone on a six-game winning streak, while Square have only recorded one win from six games.
The Steamers triumphed over the previously undefeated reigning premiers Bendigo last week by 17 shots, with three of the four rinks getting up.
Alex Marshall was one of those, and his rink has won all six games he's played in so far this season.
One of the games he missed was the Steamer's battle with Square in round two.
With Marshall added to the lineup and the respective form lines of both sides, the Steamers are expected to make it seven on the bounce.
The second grand final rematch of the 2023-24 season sees a rejuvenated Bendigo East travel to top-of-the-ladder Bendigo.
With their season on the precipice, the Magpies have revived it in the past fortnight, winning their past two as they get within striking distance of the top four.
With Kangaroo Flat hosting Inglewood, the Magpies will likely need to win to stay in touch.
The game also presents as another opportunity to get a measure of revenge against the side who vanquished them in last season's decider after the Royals prevailed in round two by 18 shots.
After defeats to the Steamers and Diggers in the past fortnight, Flat has come back to the pack slightly.
They should be aiming for maximum points on Saturday, though, against the winless Inglewood.
While Marshall is undefeated, Flat skipper Bradley Marron remains top of the Bendigo bowls player leaderboard with a 7-1 record.
