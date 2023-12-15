Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

AFLW 2023 Draft preview: Four Bendigo Pioneers in the mix

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers defender Stephanie Demeo is a chance to be selected in the AFLW Draft on Monday night. Picture by gettyimages
Bendigo Pioneers defender Stephanie Demeo is a chance to be selected in the AFLW Draft on Monday night. Picture by gettyimages

The 2023 AFLW Draft is upon us this Monday night, and four Bendigo Pioneers stars are in calculations to find a home in the nation's premier women's footy competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.