AFLW 2023 Draft preview: Four Bendigo Pioneers in the mix

The 2023 AFLW Draft is upon us this Monday night, and four Bendigo Pioneers stars are in calculations to find a home in the nation's premier women's footy competition.
Pioneers captain Lila Keck, Bryde O'Rourke, Keely Fullerton and Stephanie Demeo will all be waiting with bated breath to hear their names read aloud and have their dreams come to fruition.
Keck is expected to go early, while O'Rourke will head to Geelong under the father-daughter rule, and Fullerton is believed to have a strong chance of finding a home.
Defender Demeo is a bit further down the pecking order, but the Pioneers 2023 best and fairest could be a bolter for a club searching for a clean ball user coming out of their back 50.
The Bendigo Advertiser has previewed the four girls in the mix to become the Pioneer's next AFLW products.
Labelled as arguably the best small forward in this year's draft crop, it is not a matter of whether the Pioneers' 2023 captain gets drafted but where.
Keck has nominated to stay in Victoria and has had interest from multiple clubs, including Carlton.
The elite celebrator missed large chunks of the 2023 season due to ankle injuries but still performed admirably for the Pioneers and in her representative footy.
While small forwards aren't always noted for their fitness, Keck is an elite runner, finishing fifth in the Draft Combine 2km Time Trial.
Keck recently spoke to the Bendigo Advertiser ahead of the draft and said while she has spent time up the ground in 2023 clubs have her marked as a small forward in the big leagues.
"At the elite level, a small forward is what they're looking for me to be as my forward craft is arguably my best attribute," Keck said.
"I was able to improve my fitness this year, which helped me get through games tank-wise, but my general positioning around the ball and ensuring I'm at the bottom of every contest to vacuum up the crumbs is what clubs seem most impressed with."
Fullerton has been ranked anywhere from early second round to mid-third round.
She can play a multitude of roles, and while not as eye-catching as teammates Keck and Bryde O'Rourke, her versatility could appeal to clubs.
She doesn't have elite statistical numbers, but her endurance, ball use, and willingness to run both ways should hold her in good stead should she find a home.
Pioneers head coach Whitney Kennedy, earlier in the season, said Fullerton is the consummate team player.
"Keely (Fullerton) is a workhorse and has good clarity on her roles," Kennedy said.
"She would always have conversations with coaches looking at vision and data trying to improve."
While Keck and Fullerton won't find their destination until draft night, O'Rourke will join 2023 preliminary finalists Geelong.
O'Rourke's father, Ray, played two games for the Cats in 1969, and under the AFLW father-daughter rules, a dad needed to have only played one game for a club for the daughter to be eligible.
She is expected to go between picks 20-40, but in an open pool, some regard her as a top-15 talent.
The natural athlete possesses many qualities recruiters love, including speed and athleticism, while being taller than most of her direct opponents.
Is a damaging player in the forward half of the ground and can be expected to play anywhere from a midfield to forward role.
"Bryde (O'Rourke) has had so much growth in her development this year," Kennedy said.
"She's got real confidence in her ability."
Demeo could be the bolter for the Pioneers in this draft crop.
While Demeo hasn't featured in most online mock drafts and didn't receive an invitation to the Combine, her teammates and coach are big fans of the Pioneers 2023 best and fairest winner.
Her captain, Keck, said she'd love to see all her comrades get drafted, but it would be extra special for a club to pull a surprise on Demeo.
"I'll be absolutely chuffed if all those three get drafted, but if I were to pick one, I'd love to see Steph Demeo picked up because she really deserves it," Keck said.
"She hasn't had the spotlight or opportunities myself, Keely, and Bryde have had, but I feel like she's ready."
Speaking after Demeo's best and fairest win, Kennedy says the damaging rebound defender was a great role model to the next generation of Pioneers.
"Steph had a fantastic and consistent season amidst a lot of challenges with injury, and it was a credit to her the way she stayed fit," Kennedy said
"Her ball use is incredible, and she put us in good positions going forward.
"Steph's work ethic is outstanding - the way she trains and prepares is what we want the younger players to emulate going forward."
