Two AFL clubs Bendigo-bound for Community Camp

AFL clubs Carlton and North Melbourne are coming to Bendigo in February for their annual Community Camps.
The Roos will be in Bendigo from February 12-13, while the Blues will return to their traditional regional home from February 13-14.
It will be the second-straight year the Roos have come to central Victoria, while it's the first time the Blues have had a Community Camp in Bendigo since 2013.
The Blues did play Collingwood in a practice match at the QEO in 2015.
Visiting junior clubs, schools and hospitals to take part in clinics and attending community events will be on the agenda for the Roos and Blues.
AFL Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld, said community camps play an important role in growing the game and giving back to the community.
"Regional towns and local clubs form part of the fabric of our game and it's essential that our elite AFL players and coaches connect with these communities and all the passionate people who love footy - it's our heartland," Auld said.
"While a big part of these camps is to engage with traditional fans and inspire the next generation, it's also an opportunity to ensure Australian football is accessible to everyone in our community, attracting new participants and fans.
"I'd like to thank all the clubs, players and staff who help co-ordinate and deliver these camps around the country.
"They play a vital part in bringing our game to all corners of Australia as we strive to have footy in every home."
Reigning premier Collingwood is heading to Gippsland from December 17-20, while Essendon will be in Shepparton on February 5-6.
The Geelong Cats are heading west to Warrnambool on February 13-14 and Melbourne will be in Seymour on February 12 and 13.
Richmond's camp is in Mildura on February 8-9 and St Kilda will travel to te Mornington-Peninsula on February 14-15.
The Western Bulldogs' Community Camp is in Ballarat and Ararat on February 21 and 22.
