What's on: Elves, Santa and Reindeer all coming to Bendigo

Central Deborah Gold Mine will transform into a Christmas wonderland, capturing the imagination of all who enrol. Through a series of craft activities, games and challenges, budding recruits will discover the skills required to become certified elves, gaining a Certificate IV in Elf Training and the qualifications required to join Santa's renowned team. At Elf Academy, we live by the motto "The best way to learn is through play!" Discover how to care for animals, craft Christmas ornaments, make reindeer food, stack presents as high as the clouds, test your stealth skills, and most importantly, prepare Santa for his around the world trip. Each session runs for two hours with a session starting at 9am, 11:30am, 2pm and 4:30pm. Santa photos from $28 to $59, Elf Academy alone from $22. Where: Central Deborah Gold Mine. When: Saturday December 16.
Welcome to the enchanting world of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Pals: A Reindeer Show. Join for an unforgettable experience filled with magic and merriment. Our musical interactive show is a festive delight, where you'll witness the captivating journey of Santa's reindeer as they prepare for their important Christmas Eve flight. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of wonder with our Reindeer Games with interactive activities that will have you laughing, cheering, and feeling the holiday spirit. But wait, there's more! Capture the joy of the season with a magical photo opportunity: get up close and personal with our magnificent reindeer right in their sleigh. Share this special moment with family and friends, creating cherished memories to last a lifetime. This is a free event. Where: In the Hargreaves Mall When: Saturday December 16 and 23 from 10.30am-12.30pm.
Get your boogie on to the best decades music has to offer! With hit's from across the 70's, 80's and 90's there's guaranteed to be an array of tunes to groove away into the night with. It's a night of fun not to be missed, with funky costumes encouraged. Where: The All Seasons Resort, Bendigo. When: Friday. December 15.
After captivating audiences in Australia, New Zealand & the United Kingdom last year, the all-singing, all-dancing, family-friendly treat, 'A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland' is finally set to tour Victoria in 2023. Including a show in Bendigo. Choreographed and produced by multiple National Champion and star of Gaelforce. Dance & Rhythms of Ireland, Brent Pace and World Champion and Lord of the Dance Lead Soloist, Ceili Moore, A Celtic Christmas is the star-studded spectacular you won't want to miss this Christmas season. Where: The Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Road. When: Saturday, December 16.
Collecting debt and other bad moods reflects an unease and ambivalence about the idea that things are on the constant up and up. The exhibition brings together artworks that display their creators' suspicious minds. These artists have chosen broken and discarded objects, derelict housing materials, obsolete machines and fabric such as reused plastics. They are creative miners, probing and giving new currency to faulty structures. Where: La Trobe Art Institute When: The exhibition runs until February 11, but is closed from December 16 to January 2.
Have a read of the Bendigo Advertiser's complete guide to the carol schedule in Bendigo in the run up to Christmas with almost every suburb in the city hosting their own sing-a-long. If you miss your local carol session, fret not because no doubt a neighbouring area will be hosting carols soon after.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
