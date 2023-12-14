What's on: Elves, Santa and Reindeer all coming to Bendigo

Welcome to the enchanting world of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Pals: A Reindeer Show. Join for an unforgettable experience filled with magic and merriment. Our musical interactive show is a festive delight, where you'll witness the captivating journey of Santa's reindeer as they prepare for their important Christmas Eve flight. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of wonder with our Reindeer Games with interactive activities that will have you laughing, cheering, and feeling the holiday spirit. But wait, there's more! Capture the joy of the season with a magical photo opportunity: get up close and personal with our magnificent reindeer right in their sleigh. Share this special moment with family and friends, creating cherished memories to last a lifetime. This is a free event. Where: In the Hargreaves Mall When: Saturday December 16 and 23 from 10.30am-12.30pm.