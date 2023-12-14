Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Eaglehawk, South Bendigo bid to extend lead in athletics series

By Nathan Dole
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Norton is the leading point scorer for South Bendigo this track and field season.
Kai Norton is the leading point scorer for South Bendigo this track and field season.

MORE flights for javelin and shot put are in Saturday's seventh round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.