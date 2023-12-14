Eaglehawk, South Bendigo bid to extend lead in athletics series

MORE flights for javelin and shot put are in Saturday's seventh round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
It's another Nitro Round in which Eaglehawk and South Bendigo will be striving to increase their lead at the top of the premier and division one ladders.
Track action at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill begins with sprint hurdles at 2pm.
First flights of pole vault, triple jump, javelin and shot put start at 1.30pm.
Nitro Round will feature rarely-run events such as the 150m and 1000m.
Runners will also contest 3000m and 5000m races.
In premier division, Eaglehawk leads the way on 66 points from Diamond Valley, 56; Essendon, 40; and Western Athletics, 37.
The Hawks and Western have used their PowerPlay in which they doubled their points from their designated round.
Second placing in rounds one and two meant the Hawks earned nine points both times.
The Borough was number one in round three and picked up 20 points through the PowerPlay.
Second place in rounds four and five was followed by another victory in the sixth.
It's a closely-fought contest in division two where South Bendigo and Nunawading lead on 49 and 45 points from Chilwell, 44; and Keilor St Bernards, 42.
Bendigo Harriers is on nine points and fighting to move from the relegation zone.
In division five, Bendigo University is three points behind third-placed South Coast.
Top three earn promotion for next season, with Old Scotch, 83; Whittlesea, 65; in front.
Outstanding performances in the throws disciplines has put South Bendigo young gun Kai Norton in third place in the Most Valuable Athlete award.
Norton has scored 8117 points and is in pursuit of Preston's Gurpreet Rai, 8338; and Western's Stan Peska, 8226.
A week after soaring to gold in the under-17 pole vault at the Australian All Schools titles in Perth, South Bendigo's Emma Orme will be flying high on home turf.
Orme cleared the 3.20m mark in the west.
Bloods' clubmate Rhys Hansen from Waaia went above the 3.80m mark to claim silver in the under-16 final at the All Schools.
This Saturday's program for Hansen includes the 150m and triple jump.
A tally of 6774 points has Hansen in 35th place in the Most Valuable Athlete standings.
Key members in South's squad of 25 include Emma Berg, Carol Coad, Tyler Fynch, Joan Self and Mia Schodde.
At 86-years-young, John Justice will run a 1000m heat for the red and white.
Plenty of numbers and talented all-rounders are key factors in Eaglehawk's dominance in AVSL and at country championships.
Those in the Two Blues squad of 50 include Taine Bishop, Wendy Ennor, Kathryn Heagney, Terry Hicks, Annette Major, Barb and Brian Cornell, Stephen Ryan, Craig and Olivia Graham, Lewis and Millie McIntosh, and Giselle, Julia and Justine Hattingh.
A line-up of 21 that includes Anne Buckley, Lachlan Carr, Jack Denton, Reeve Evans, Jake Gavriliadis, Jorja Hill, Geoff Jordan, Neil Shaw and Hailey Stubbs will represent Bendigo Harriers.
SOUTH Bendigo's Jake Hilson was victorious in the first of Tuesday night's 3000m heats in the Parker Electrical-backed series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
Just three nights after running a personal best of 33.55 to be fourth in division two of the Graded Zatopek 10,000m at Aberfeldie, Hilson was back in action at the Retreat Road complex.
Latest hit-out was across 7 1/2 laps in which Hilson clocked a time of 9:28.
Next best were University clubmates Chris Armstrong, 10.09, and Andrew Creer, 10.36.
Fourth across the line was Jake Hilson's father, Greg in 11:03.
Fastest female was South Bendigo's Yazmin Hayes in 11:09 to claim fifth place.
Heat two of the 3000m went to Greg Wolszczak who ran on invitational basis in a time of 13:16.
Next were the Bendigo Harriers duo of Leon Gilbert, 13.45, and Richard Marchingo, 13.50.
The night's racing included the mixed 1000m in which Bendigo Little Athletics marked a one-two result through the running of Lucy Jones, 3.31, and Milanke Haasbroek, 3.35. Third placegetter was Preston Anfuso, 3.45, from Bendigo Harriers.
Results from Tuesday night's racing at Flora Hill:
Parker Electrical Tuesday Night Track Series Mixed 3000m:
Heat one: Jake Hilson 24, SB 9:28.37; Chris Armstrong 40, Uni. 10:09.73; Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 10:36.34; Greg Hilson 54, SB 11:03.40; Yazmin Hayes 20, SB 11:09.83; Mike Bieleny 61, Uni. 11:10.05; David Cripps 52, Uni. 11:25.55; Tony Vlaeminck 57, BH 12:23.78; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 13:15.06; Piper Fynch 11, SB 13:31.09.
Heat two: Greg Wolszczak 34, Inv. 13:16.63; Leon Gilbert 72, BH 13:45.08; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:50.61; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 14:02.06; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 15:37.40; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 16:24.98.
Mixed 1000m: Lucy Jones 11, BLA 3:31.48; Milanke Haasbroek 10, BLA 3:35.73; Preston Anfuso 11, BH 3:45.41; Anthony Anfuso 39, BH 4:01.11; Maison Hooke 9, BLA 4:06.13; Percy Jones 8, BLA 4:20.34; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 4:22.76; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 4:39.28; Ruby Anfuso 6, BH 5:28.36; Hunter Gill 75, BH 5:34.07; Diana Watson 46, BH 5:40.62; Toni Phillips 51, BH 5:51.22.
Meanwhile, Echuca-based Archie Reid was in top form at last Saturday night's Graded Zatopek 10,000m at Aberfeldie near Essendon.
The gun athlete from South Bendigo Athletics Club clocked a track personal best of 29:15.5 minutes to win division one at Saturday's meet.
A week earlier and Reid ran 29.43 in the Zatopek 10 classic at Lakeside Stadium.
