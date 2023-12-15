This Christmas, Aussies should love and care for all animals, not just pets

Australia is known on the world stage as an animal-loving nation. A 2022 survey showed that in the previous 12 months, we showered a whopping $33.2 billion on our furry friends, keeping them happy, healthy, well-fed, groomed and entertained.
We have pet-friendly destinations, cat and dog cafes and haute couture designed exclusively for them; cute images of family pets fill mobile phones, to be shown to long-suffering friends, acquaintances and anyone who lucklessly happens to be passing by; and many count their four-legged friends as family members.
Australia, too, boasts one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, with an estimated 25 million of them.
But what of the billions of other animals who, given the chance, are equally as endearing, emotionally capable and loving as those who have traditionally shared our hearts and homes?
For no reason other than human use, these animals have fallen off the kindness radar and onto the plates and into the wardrobes of those otherwise "animal-loving" people.
Drawing the short straw, it would seem, by being classed as a "farm animal" means that our treatment of them circumvents ethical thought and animal protection legislation.
But the good news is we all can change this.
With Christmas time and its messages of peace and goodwill fast approaching, what better time than now to love better, shop wiser and live kinder?
This would surely make Christmas a time to truly celebrate.
The question must be asked is concrete an engineered stone?
The use of concrete in making polished bench tops and polished floors must also create dust and be a risk of silicosis to those rendering the product.
Are concrete products also going to be banned?
Congratulations to Ken Rookes, California Gully for his succinct comments in the Bendigo Advertiser on Saturday, December 2,2023 under the title "Refugee laws would be returned to Howard years."
He called out the "essentially racist" view of refugees/non-citizens as being not as good as us.
He also correctly stated that "human rights are under attack for the sake of political expediency."
We are still waiting for some actual leaders to declare themselves by doing the right, fair and just thing in regard to these displaced persons who have escaped war and persecution
Senator Murray Watt from our fearless national government has made his contribution to the current cost of living crisis, calling on the supermarkets to freeze the price of ham this Christmas.
Wow, I would never have thought of that.
At present you can purchase smoked leg of ham at $8 per kg. The average size purchase is 3kg.
Christmas comes once a year. This is fantastic. The yearly savings will make a dent in my cost of livin.
It's a pity I don't eat ham. How much do we pay these guys again?
Merry Christmas to all.
Christmas is a joyous time for sharing and giving. Trouble is, all our material giving results in a staggering 30 per cent increase in waste compared with other times of the year.
Despite the high cost of living, almost $1billion worth of Christmas gifts purchased in Australia this year will never be used or worn.
We Aussies will also use 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper: enough to go around our whole country six times. Most is destined for landfill, worsening environmental decline. What a waste.
Perhaps we could reconsider our approach to giving. Offering experiences or making charitable donations are thoughtful alternatives, as are simple homemade gifts.
This Christmas, instead of filling the rubbish bin, let's fill our lives with more bad jokes, laughter and meaningful connections with loved ones.
Simple joy is, after all, the true spirit of Christmas.
