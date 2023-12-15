A 'chocolate nativity' and Christmas cheer at Long Gully Community Carols

Families from across Bendigo descended on St Matthew's Church on December 14 for the Long Gully Community Carols.
Organisers said around 150 people went to the community event which featured its crowd favourite 'chocolate nativity'.
Smarties stand in the for the wise men who bring Old Gold chocolate in place of gold, and when Mary and Joseph took a break they had a Kit Kat.
"My only concern last night was if the chocolate going to melt," co-organiser Kerry Parry said.
Check out photos from the event below:
The carols were presented by St Matthew's Church and the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre.
Carols were performed included Giggle and Sing, the Long Gully Neighborhood Center's own voices, and the Gorgeous Voices.
All food was donated by Champions IGA in Long Gully.
"It was just great to see people just having conversations together and enjoying company of one another," Ms Parry said.
"A really lovely community event."
