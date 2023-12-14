Bendigo Advertiser
Black BMW stolen, used in Bendigo break-in and petrol theft: police

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated December 15 2023 - 9:51am, first published 7:00am
Police are investigating a car theft in Harcourt overnight. Picture file
A black BMW sedan has been stolen and used in a spree of break-ins and thefts spanning Harcourt to Bendigo overnight.

