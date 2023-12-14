Black BMW stolen, used in Bendigo break-in and petrol theft: police

A black BMW sedan has been stolen and used in a spree of break-ins and thefts spanning Harcourt to Bendigo overnight.
Police said offenders stole the vehicle while owners slept in their home at Harcourt, south of Bendigo, around 9pm on Thursday, December 15.
"The vehicle was then attached to an aggravated burglary at the Bendigo Day Spa in Queen Street, Bendigo around 10.30pm," Bendigo Police Sergeant Tim Elliot said.
Sergeant Elliot said investigations would take place the morning of Friday, December 15 to determine if anything had been taken from the day spa.
Offenders used the car to steal petrol from a Strathdale petrol station, which prompted police to contact the sedan's owners in Harcourt who discovered their vehicle stolen.
Police then spotted the BMW around 3.20am in Flora Hill, Sergeant Elliot said.
"Police tried to intercept the car, but it drove off in an erratic manner at a fast rate of speed," he said.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or to contact the Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
