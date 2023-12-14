Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo region cyclists eye Austral, madison glory

By Nathan Dole
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Agnoletto will contest the Austral and the national madison (50km) at this Saturday night's Austral Wheelrace in Melbourne. Picture supplied
Blake Agnoletto will contest the Austral and the national madison (50km) at this Saturday night's Austral Wheelrace in Melbourne. Picture supplied

BENDIGO and Castlemaine will be strongly represented at this Saturday night's 126th edition of the Austral Wheelrace at Darebin velodrome.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help