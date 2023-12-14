Bendigo region cyclists eye Austral, madison glory

BENDIGO and Castlemaine will be strongly represented at this Saturday night's 126th edition of the Austral Wheelrace at Darebin velodrome.
The honour roll for the world's longest-running wheelrace includes legendary names such as Danny Clark, Sid Patterson, Stephen Pate and Laurie Venn.
Winners from Bendigo have been Merv Andrea, Phil Sawyer, Terry Schintler and Tony Hughes.
Castlemaine's links to the Austral are through the wins by Ashley Harding and Zak Dempster.
A runner-up in the great race a year ago, Blake Agnoletto from Bendigo will contest the Austral and the national madison (50km).
Agnoletto will join forces with Kell O'Brien, winner of the Bendigo International Madison in 2018 and '19 with Sam Welsford.
Another BIM champion, Connor Leahy will team up with Will Holmes this Saturday night.
A year ago it was Kell O'Brien and Graeme Frislie who clinched a dramatic victory.
Two of Bendigo's rising stars in Belinda Bailey and Lilyth Jones will contest the women's madison of 30km at this Austral carnival.
The line-ups of Belinda Bailey and Claudia Marcks, Lilyth Jones and Meghan Baker are in an 11-team field led by Georgia Baker and Alex Manly.
A member of the ARA Australian cycling team and Liv AlUla Jayco, Manly won last year's Austral and national madison title.
Hot contenders for this year's race include Chloe Moran and Sophie Edwards.
Reigning national keirin and 500m time trial champion Alessia McCaig will be in action throughout the Austral carnival.
Saturday night's racing will feature UCI-level keirin action.
