Bolshoi Princess delivers on promise at Kyneton

A DOMINANT victory by Bolshoi Princess at Kyneton on Thursday reignited the significant promise the mare has always shown her trainer Liam Howley.
The four-year-old daughter of Russian Revolution ticked off her maiden win with an emphatic 3.25-length win over the 1856m trip.
Jockey Jarrod Fry hooked out three-wide on the turn and was able to quickly put plenty of space between Bolshoi Princess and her 13 rivals early in the straight.
From there, the win was never in doubt, with the mare continuing to demonstrate her class and fitness in the run to the line.
The win came 19 days after the mare put her hoof on the till with a close second behind the Ben, Will and JD Hayes-trained Del Campo at Tatura.
It continued a nice run of form for Howley and his Macedon Lodge and Kyneton stables, which kicked-off with Bay Of Zea's win the previous Thursday at Geelong.
That was quickly followed by a victory in last Sunday's $70,000 Traralgon Cup with Station One.
Bolshoi Princess provided Howley with his eighth winner of the 2023-24 season.
The astute young trainer said he was happiest for the mare's big and loyal group of honours, with many of them in attendance.
"They're a really patient group of owners and she's done a great job," Howley said.
"She's always shown us plenty, but has needed to marry up the mental side of the game with the physical side.
"She is slowly but surely getting there and was given a peach (of a ride) by Jarrod today.
"The writing was on the wall last start; a couple of bits of work leading into it, she was ready to go.
"Out the back here she had a real good sweat up, but thankfully she put it all together."
His 'home deck' at Kyneton has proven a happy hunting ground in recent times for Howley.
The dual Group 1-winning trainer notched up a double on Kyneton Cup day last month with wins to New York Hurricane and the debuting Cordozar, while Station One was third in a strong edition of the cup.
Meanwhile, Kyokushin, broke a 754 day win drought in taking out the last event on the program.
Formerly trained on the track by George Osborne, who remains as a part-owner, the five-year-old gelding is now trained at Ballarat by Henry Dwyer.
The son of Scissor Kick and Classic Approach showed more than a glimpse of potential in winning on debut at Kyneton in November of 2021, with Osborne as his trainer.
He was subsequently placed twice in his next six starts under Osborne before his retirement last year.
Kyokushin had been long knocking on the door of a second win, notching up a trio of second placings in five starts for his new trainer before Thursday's breakthrough.
After hitting the lead early in the straight, he was forced to dig deep to stave off a charging Sir Torobeel, with just centimetres separating the two as they crossed the post.
The win brought a mix of emotions for jockey Jack Hill, who had finished second in his only two previous rides aboard Kyokushin.
"I ended up getting a beautiful run ... he tracked into the race really nicely," Hill said.
"Getting around the corner, I had plenty of horse underneath me, but when I hit the front he had a bit of a think about it.
"Look it's good to get a win on the horse, I've had a couple of placings on him."
Included in Kyokushin's large ownership group is former Liberal Premier Denis Napthine.
Not only did the five-year-old break a win drought, he also smashed the track record.
One race earlier, the father-son combination of Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey and jockey Harry Coffey brought up a special milestone.
The pair's win with Tatsuro was their 100th together as a trainer-jockey combination.
While 28-year-old Harry conceded some confusion over the milestone, he said riding winners for his dad was always satisfying.
"I just said to dad that I might have miscounted and we might only be on 99 and he said 'don't tell them that, it'll ruin the whole story'," the Group 1-winning jockey said.
"I've been very lucky that I've had him all the way through and he's not only a good boss, but a good dad.
"I don't think there are too many father-son partnerships that can put up with each other long enough to get 100 wins.
"My mum, my brother and my wife, we've been through all the highs and the lows together, so it's a pretty good feat to get the ton together."
