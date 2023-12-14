Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Golden Square remains undefeated in Bendigo Twenty20 cricket

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated December 14 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 8:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Golden Square is on track to qualify for the Bendigo cricket Twenty20 grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.