Golden Square remains undefeated in Bendigo Twenty20 cricket

Golden Square is on track to qualify for the Bendigo cricket Twenty20 grand final.
The Bulldogs secured their third win from as many matches when they thumped Eaglehawk by 60 runs at the QEO on Thursday night.
With the league's only other undefeated teams - White Hills and Strathdale-Maristians - to clash in round three on Wednesday night, the Dogs might only need to win one of their remaining two matches against Bendigo United and Kangaroo Flat to earn a top-two spot and a berth in the grand final on February 28.
Marquee player Michael Archer was the star of the Dogs' win over the Borough.
The Carlton leg-spinner tore through the Borough batting line-up and finished with the tidy figures of 3-9 off his four overs.
He formed a dynamic combination with Square star Liam Smith.
The left-arm spinner opened the bowling and took 2-12 off his four overs.
Chasing Square's total of 3-137, the Hawks made a solid start to be 1-36 off five overs.
However, Smith and Archer spun the game in Square's favour.
The Hawks lost 6-16 in the space of five overs to fall from 1-36 to 7-52.
They had no answer to Archer's turn and accuracy. Keeper Jake Higgins produced one of the highlights of the night when he completed a smart stumping off Archer to remove Ben Williams for two.
The Hawks were eventually bowled out for 77 and remain winless in the T20 competition.
Paceman Matt Wright took 2-9 for the Bulldogs.
Earlier in the night, Kayle Thompson (42 not out) and Mitch Kemp (40) set up Square's competitive total.
Batting at number five, Archer came in late and posted a handy 24 not out.
Cory Jacobs (2-25) was the best with the ball for Eaglehawk.
Two games will be played next week to complete round three of the competition.
White Hills (2-0) and Strathdale-Maristians (2-0) clash on Wednesday night, while Sandhurst (1-1) and Kangaroo Flat (1-1) meet on Thursday night.
