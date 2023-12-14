Kalianna School unveils $1.2m 'first-class' gymnasium

A new $1.21 million multipurpose gymnasium is finished at Kalianna School, but student Kara Stehens is only interested in using the space for one activity.
"Playing around the world ... like basketball," Kara said.
"And it gets hot on the oval, so this is useful because we have got fans in here."
Kara's year 10 peer Jayden Fitzgerald had similar plans for the new space, officially opened by Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards on December 14.
"PE is my favourite subject," Jayden said.
"Especially basketball, I love playing basketball."
The new building, a stitch in the patchwork of upgrades at the North Bendigo special school once considered one of the region's most outdated, would provide a permanent space for an afterschool program, physical education classes and school holiday programs.
"Every holidays, the kids are based in here and we have got a little kitchenette up the front with toilets, first aid rooms and store rooms specifically built for the afterschool program," Kalianna School principal Paul Bush said.
Mr Bush said the space would also be used for professional development programs with other schools including Saint Peter's Primary School in Long Gully.
"We have been recognised around the state and we are getting more and more recognition around the nation as a high performing school in special education," he said.
The building was funded through $1.2 million in state government coffers as well as a $100,000 contribution from the school.
Ms Edwards, who had been involved with the school throughout its eight-year rebuild, said the new building stood in stark opposition to previous Kalianna facilities.
"The school that was here before the rebuild didn't even have wheelchair access in the toilets," she said.
"This is about making sure that the kids who have the highest needs in our community are appropriately looked after," she said.
There was "no justification" for children in special care to be educated in facilities that were not "first class", Ms Edwards said.
The state government had invested over $14.9 billion in building new schools, and the Kalianna project was "first cab off the rank" for Victorian special schools.
"I am really proud that [Kalianna] led the way when it came to investment in special needs schools, and now we are upgrading every single special school in Victoria," Ms Edwards said.
Previously, former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Kalianna students were worth "every dollar" of the $15.6 million spent on the school's rebuild.
