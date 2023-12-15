Company fined $63k after staff member's hand was caught in corn grinder

A Bendigo company has been handed a $63,000 fine after one of their staff had their hand caught and injured in a corn grinder machine that did not have any physical guards.
The Eureka Chip Company, based in East Bendigo, has pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe plant, failing to provide information and instruction and supervision on safety to staff, and failing to notify Worksafe of an incident after the 2021 accident.
A WorkSafe prosecutor said the risks posed by unguarded augers were "obvious, notorious and ought to be well known".
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the the company, which manufactures corn chips and tortillas, was struggling financially.
On August 19, 2021, a staff member who had worked at the site for a year was busy operating several machines on the production line as the team was short staffed.
The court heard he was also supervising a new employee.
He then used his hand to push "mush" or "bridging" - essentially leftover food material - from the machine's auger.
The court heard his pinkie finger became trapped and his hand was pulled into the machine.
When he managed to remove it, there were cuts and deep lacerations on his hand.
Other staff assisted him to wrap the injured hand in clothing and he was taken to hospital where he required surgery for lacerations to three fingers and a fracture to a fourth.
The court was told the machine was switched back on after five minutes without a guard and then later in the day a temporary guard was installed for the first time. It has since been replaced by an electronic lockable gate switch.
Staff were also advised not to put their hands in the machine to clear the "mush", although several said this was a "regular occurrence and not abnormal".
The court did hear a safety manual detailed that the machine should be stopped completely for this process and hands should not be put inside the machine, but multiple staff said that manual was not given to them.
There was also a red sticker on the machine warning that injury was possible to hands if placed in the auger.
The injured staff member said that there was "little or no information provided to him" and he had learned on the job by "observing co-workers and being hands-on".
A range of training and safety tools have since been introduced including the payment of more than $600,000 on safety precautions and new equipment since the accident.
The court heard very impressive qualifications and community service records from company director Leon Scott OAM - former Bendigo citizen of the year - and CEO Steve Mallia who the court heard had change the management style of the company, despite having worked with the business throughout.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said this good character was not something on which she could place a lot of weight.
The court heard the company was very remorseful and had no prior convictions.
Ms McRae said the failure of the company to notify WorkSafe was nave and it was "mind boggling" that a company of Eureka Chip Company's size was not aware of its reporting obligations. She said the delayed reporting was "quite a dereliction of duty".
Ms McRae said anyone looking at the set up without appropriate guards "would appreciate that risk" and also said.
She said the speed at which a guard was later introduced made her "wonder why no one thought to take this action earlier".
The company was fined a total of $63,000 without conviction and was also ordered to pay costs of $4677 to WorkCover.
