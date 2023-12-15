Bendigo Advertiser
Company fined $63k after staff member's hand was caught in corn grinder

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
December 16 2023 - 5:30am
A Bendigo chip company has been fined after a worker's hand became trapped in a machine. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo company has been handed a $63,000 fine after one of their staff had their hand caught and injured in a corn grinder machine that did not have any physical guards.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

