Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Rochester woman forced to leave holiday park after VCAT finding

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Rochester woman has lost her VCAT application to remain at a recreation holiday park. Picture by Darren Howe in October 2022.
A Rochester woman has lost her VCAT application to remain at a recreation holiday park. Picture by Darren Howe in October 2022.

A Rochester woman has lost her bid to continue living in her cabin at the Rochester Riverside Holiday Park after having her VCAT application dismissed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.