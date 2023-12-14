Huge turnout expected as town farewells popular community man John Ewels

One of the biggest funerals ever seen in Macedon is expected to be held on Friday, December 15 when the town gathers to farewell popular school teacher and cricketer John Ewels.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
John died on November 29 aged 73 and his death has been felt deeply in the local community.
Better known as 'Ewelsy', John was a stalwart of the Macedon Cricket Club both as a player for 45 years and as secretary for 40 years.
His formative years were spent in Melbourne where he attended Essendon High School, graduating in 1967.
But it was in the Macedon Ranges where he made his name, leading a number of schools throughout the region, including serving as principal at Mount Macedon Primary School in the 1980's.
He took over as Macedon Primary School principal in 1995 - a position he held until his retirement in 2010.
John's big focus was educating people about the bush, and orienteering and was a strong supporter of the community.
Many students from John's era now send their children to Macedon Primary School.
After his retirement in 2010, he remained heavily involved with the school's outdoor education program and was actively involved in attending camps as recently as early this year.
He led student bushwalks and history lessons, dedicated time to maintaining the Middle Gully bushland reserve, helped out at Landcare events and led the annual Year 5 and 6 bike ride to Hanging Rock.
John was secretary of the Central Highlands Orienteers and a skilled orienteering course setter and with his wife Lois always helped out at bush and urban events.
John inspired many students to take up orienteering resulting in Macedon Primary School holding the title of champion orienteering primary school in Victoria for nearly a decade.
Several students and club members even progressed to represent Victoria and Australia in open competition.
The funeral of John Ernest Ewels will be held at 2pm on Friday, December 15 at Middle Gully Reserve in Macedon.
Parking will be available at Jubilee Hall, The Mount Players theatre and at Tony Clarke Reserve, 37 Waterfalls Road, Macedon.
From 1pm a 50-seater shuttle bus will operate between Tony Clarke Reserve and the funeral ceremony outdoor space at Middle Gully in Smith Street, opposite Macedon Primary School.
There will be an all abilities drop off zone in the carpark of the Mount Players theatre providing close access to the ceremony space.
Afterwards, refreshments will be held in the social rooms at Macedon Cricket and Football Club at Tony Clarke Reserve.
A private cremation will occur at a later time.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.