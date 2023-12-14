Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Huge turnout expected as town farewells popular community man John Ewels

Updated December 14 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ewles was a popular member of the Macedon community. Picture supplied.
John Ewles was a popular member of the Macedon community. Picture supplied.

One of the biggest funerals ever seen in Macedon is expected to be held on Friday, December 15 when the town gathers to farewell popular school teacher and cricketer John Ewels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.