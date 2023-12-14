'Old enough to know better': police put drink drivers on the naughty list

With the holiday road safety blitz to start on Friday, Bendigo police are warning drivers to be on the nice list - and not just for Christmas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Acting Sergeant Peter Dyer from the Bendigo Highway Patrol said crews had been shocked by a number of drink drivers detected locally in the past five days.
In one incident, a 51-year-old woman returned an alleged breath alcohol concertation of 0.181 after crashing her car into a pole.
On another occasion, a 45-year-old driver allegedly returned a 0.192 recording - four times the legal limit.
Acting Sergeant Dyer said both were "old enough to know better" but that driver behaviour was an issue "across the board".
The woman crashed her car into a pole in Swanson Boulevard Strathfieldsaye and had her licence immediately suspended on December 9.
Then on December 13, the man was caught speeding at an alleged speed of 100km/h in a 60km/h zone in Lyons Street in White Hills.
The man's unregistered vehicle was impounded and his licence was suspended on the spot.
"This male was a collision waiting to happen with the combination of speed and high level of intoxication," Acting Sergeant Dyer said.
Both individuals will attend court at a later date.
"Clearly we are frustrated that there are people out there who are not heeding our message and, to be blunt, there will always be a minority in the community that think they can get away with it," he said.
"My message for them is to think long and hard before you get behind the wheel after drinking.
"You crash and kill someone you will go to jail."
Acting Sergeant said the "ripple effects" of such an accident would impact the community for years to come and "life will be ruined" for anyone responsible.
"If you plan to drink, it's not worth the risk, leave the car at home and plan a ride back."
Police will be keeping an eye on driver behaviour over the festive season including Operation Vector checking trucks for compliance.
A statewide holiday blitz named 'Operation Roadwise' aimed at stamping out the biggest contributors to road trauma launches on Friday, December 15.
Police would focus on speed, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction, and vulnerable road users during the operation, and drivers should expect to be drug and alcohol tested.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.