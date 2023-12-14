Bendigo Spirit to show true form in 'home' double: Wehrung

Abbey Wehrung is confident the Bendigo Spirit can bounce back quickly from last weekend's heavy defeat to the Southside Flyers.
The shock 76-51 loss came on the back of the Spirit winning their previous two matches.
They now have a 2-5 record ahead of two "home" games this weekend.
They host the Adelaide Lightning in Geelong on Friday night and the Southside Flyers in Bendigo on Sunday evening.
The Spirit need at least a 1-1 split to stay in touch with the top four.
"It was frustrating and super disappointing,'' Wehrung said of the heavy defeat to the Southside Flyers.
"As long as we learn from it, there's a lot to take away from it and we have to bounce back this week."
The loss to Southside was the only game this season where the Spirit were not competitive.
Offensively, they had a game to forget.
They shot the ball at just 25.4 per cent from the field, including just 6-20 from behind the three-point arc.
The Spirit's free throw shooting woes continued. They went 13-22 from behind the charity stripe and remain the worst free throw shooting team in the WNBL (64 per cent) and worst field goal shooting team in the competition (38.5 per cent).
Townsville leads the league in field goal shooting (44.6 per cent) and free throw shooting (81.5 per cent).
"All our losses prior to the Southside game were a matter of a few possessions here and there.
"We've shown the basketball we want to play, but it's about putting four quarters together.
"It's a really close competition this year and, even though we got pumped at the weekend, we didn't shoot the ball well and if we can improve on that this weekend then I think we'll be right in both games.
"On any given night any team in the competition can beat anyone, so it's about playing our best basketball."
Wehrung is the Spirit's number one perimeter defender and her impact on games is more than just pure stats.
"I'm trying to lock people down defensively and knock a few shots down when I get the chance,'' Wehrung said.
"We have a team where we have a spread of talent and everyone has a role, but everyone has the capability of exploding offensively on any given night."
When not working on her own game, Wehrung is assisting the next generation of basketball stars.
Earlier this week, Wehrung and team-mate Alicia Froling were at Spring Gully Primary School to teach some keen youngsters some skills of the game.
"I find it really rewarding,'' Wehrung said.
"The clinics, especially in Bendigo in a regional environment, the kids are really involved and they love it.
"It's nice to teach the kids a few things."
Sunday night's game against Southside in Bendigo starts at 5.30pm.
