Bendigo Health enlists a 'pharmacy robot' to help dispense medication

An automated "pharmacy robot" will improve efficiency and safety around medication dispensing, according to leading Bendigo Health staff.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The hospital has introduced the new medication dispensing cabinets described as a "high-technology vending machine".
The new technology reduced the risk of medication errors and provided a safer system, Bendigo Health chief operations officer David Rosaia said.
"The cabinets are another step toward achieving a closed-loop medication system," he said.
"Our pharmacy robot dispenses the medication which is taken to the wards by a pharmacist. The medication is then loaded into the cabinets which is accessed by clinicians."
Automated dispensing project lead and director of nursing Bec Broadbent said the hospital used data monitoring systems to check stock levels and tell pharmacies which medicines had been dispensed.
"Clinical staff are benefitting from the reduced risk of making an error in selecting and dispensing medicines, improving access to medicines in their ward environment," she said.
"In the event of a patient medication error or patient adverse drug reaction, we will have automated data to help investigate those situations. Previously, lots of those processes were very time-consuming."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.