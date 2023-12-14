'No place like home': Christmas gift for Lillian after lengthy hospital stay

No one could blame Lillian Lindsay for singing I'll be home for Christmas because after a four-month stay in Bendigo hospital, those words now ring true.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ms Lindsay, 81, has had hip replacement surgery and had an appointment with her orthopaedic surgeon back in August.
About the same time, she noticed a "ping pong ball" shaped lump on her hip.
"It was lucky I had an appointment with my surgeon that day so I could show him," Ms Lindsay said.
"He asked me to drop my slacks and in the meantime it had come up like a balloon and to touch it was watery. Then it burst. It wasn't nice."
Ms Lindsay said she only felt a light pain and wasn't sick at all but the surgeon was not taking any chances and sent her straight to casualty.
Several blood tests later and the diagnosis was a bacterial blood infection.
Ms Lindsay had to stay in hospital and undergo three "wash-outs" of the infection and wait for surgery on her hip.
Incredibly, she was able to start walking on one crutch the day after the operation and gradually improved each day.
Having undergone two hip surgeries in the past, Ms Lindsay was well aware of the rehabilitation involved.
"I told them I started off on two crutches and was now down to one," she said.
"I had my (right) hip operated on in 2001 and never had any trouble until this bacterial infection," Ms Lindsay said.
"I had the left one (hip) done as well in 2009. I'm the bionic woman."
After a long four months, Ms Lindsay was finally discharged from hospital on December 14.
She never thought when she had her initial appointment with her surgeon that four months later she would still be hospital.
"I thought it would go on forever but it turned out all good," she said.
"They said we are going to discharge you tomorrow and I said 'are you sure about this?' And they said yes."
Ms Lindsay credits her positive attitude for getting through her extended stay in hospital and the nurses on her ward.
"The nursing staff were absolutely magic, absolutely," she said.
Marg Thompson is the Bendigo Health associate nurse unit manager on the rehabilitation ward was delighted Ms Lindsay would be able to spend Christmas at home this year.
"When I last met her she was pretty down," Ms Thompson said.
"She was immobile and was hanging around a long time waiting for surgery.
"But she has a lovely personality and to see her up now and able to go home it's wonderful."
Ms Lindsay will now be able to spend Christmas with her sister Gwen Carstein who she described as " a very special person."
She also thanked the volunteers and Legacy for her transport needs. "They have been absolutely fantastic," Ms Lindsay said.
Ms Lindsay said she was looking forward to seeing her home again for the first time in four months and conceded there may be a bit of weeding to attend to.
"I love gardening and I know this (hip surgery) is going to take a few more weeks to heal," she said.
"But I can sit in my fernery and see my plants and just love being home. There's no place like home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.