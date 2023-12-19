Droughts end for Brad Cole and Cesar Bessan

BENDIGO trainer Brad Cole hopes Cesar Bessan's drought-breaking win at Horsham last Sunday can provide his stable with plenty of impetus for the months ahead.
The five-year-old gelding notched up an overdue maiden win at Horsham last Sunday in race start number 28.
Not only was it a drought-breaking win for Cesar Bessan, but also for his 61-year-old trainer.
Cole's last winner before Sunday was the now retired Kinjulator, who scored his seventh and final victory at the Hanging Rock Cup meeting at Kyneton in January 2021.
He was understandably thrilled to be back in the winner's stall on the weekend.
"We thought he'd win that race - we were pretty confident," Cole said.
"It was a qualifying sort of race and he looked the best horse in it. It was nice to get the win under our belts. It had been a while.
"Hopefully we don't have to wait as long for the next one.
"He did take a long time to win his maiden, so we won't be aiming too high with him at this stage.
"He will probably go to Corowa on December 30 for a class one and maiden 1600m, or maybe Hanging Rock on New Year's Day, and we'll see if we can keep collecting cheques for the owners.
"For Darren Coulson and Karissa Penna, who own him, that was their very first winner, so they were very emotional on Sunday.
"They have had him since he was a baby, so we've taken a while to get him going.
"He hurt himself as a young horse, he threw the jockey off and smashed through a fence.
"He has sort of carried a shoulder injury all his life, so it's nice to see him win a race for them."
Cessar Bessan, by Nostradamus out of She's Commanding, showed he was close to a win following a third earlier this month at Corowa, after sitting three-wide without cover throughout the trip.
He was ridden on Sunday by Echuca-based apprentice Rose Hammond.
With the drought broken, Cole is hoping a breakthrough is not far away for another of his small team in It's The Milkman.
Also owned by Coulson and Penna in partnership with Cole and a few others, the five-year-old Tavistock gelding is named after his trainer, who combines hobby training with his long-running milk run at Symons Dairy.
It's The Milkman has had four career starts and finished among the placings at his last two, including a third at Benalla last Saturday, with Hammond again in the saddle.
"He's a nice horse and we're expecting him to maybe go to Echuca on New Year's Eve," Cole said.
"He's definitely the better horse of the two. We picked him up on a repossession for $9000.
"He is shaping up as a nice animal, so I reckon we can have a bit of fun with him."
The third horse in Cole's stable, the unraced Smart Missile three-year-old Ralphs Bay fared well in a trial at Bendigo last week.
While he has scaled back the team in recent years, Cole said his enjoyment of training had not waned a bit.
"I've been doing the milk run around Bendigo for 30 years, but we still play with a few horses and have a bit of luck here and there," he said.
"Winners have been a bit few and far between lately, but hopefully the wheel will turn a bit quicker with a couple of nicer horses."
