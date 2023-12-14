Bendigo Strikers revel in state netball squad selections

A PRE-SEASON full of momentum for the Bendigo Strikers has gathered further steam following the selection of four of the new VNL club's players in Victorian under-age squads.
Fresh from the club's first block of training sessions, Strikers 23-and-under team members Harriet Gall and MacKenzie Dwyer and training partner Jorja Clode were all named in Victorian squads.
They were joined by Gisborne's Dasha Taylor, who is a member of the Strikers' development program, coached by Golden Square and BFNL stalwart Jody Richards.
Taylor and Gall, who plays for Goulburn Valley league club Shepparton Swans, were selected in the state 19-and-under squad, while Clode (Horsham Saints) and O'Dwyer (Shepparton Bears) were picked in the 17-and-under squad.
Respective squads of 25 will be pruned by the end of January, with 12 players to be chosen to represent Victoria at next year's Netball Australia national championships.
Strikers 23-and-under head coach Jayden Cowling, whose extended squad includes VIS scholarship holder Gall, O'Dwyer and Clode, said the selections were a terrific outcome for both the players and the fledgling VNL club.
"It's amazing for these girls and any netballer really at that age. Aspiring to play for their state is always one of their biggest goals," he said.
"To make it through to that next stage and still be in contention for the state team is an amazing achievement.
"Harriet, MacKenzie and Jorja have already established themselves as key parts of our Strikers line-up and we are rapt to see them rewarded with state squad selection."
Cowling said O'Dwyer, who has landed at the Strikers following a stint with rival club City West Falcons, and Gall would be important players in the club's first season in 2024.
Clode, a goaler from Wimmera league club Horsham Saints, will be given plenty of time to develop her game as a training partner.
"To have this calibre of players involved in our program is a real feather in our cap," Cowling said.
"I think it is setting us up for a great start to our time in the VNL.
"Training has been awesome."
The club has been further buoyed by the selection of Gisborne youngster Taylor in the 19-and-under squad.
She will spend 2024 as a member of the Strikers' development program, while taking the step-up to A-squad netball with Gisborne.
Bendigo Strikers championship coach Brereton said the selections were a massive boost to the club's morale as the countdown continues towards an exciting first season in the VNL.
"It again shows exactly why Bendigo has a team in the VNL because there is definitely some great regional talent out this way," she said.
"The girls go through quite a rigorous process to get to where they are.
"People like MacKenzie O'Dwyer for example, she was in the state team as a bottom-age player last year in 17s, so this is her chance again as a top-ager to be back in the team.
"Both the 17s and 19s do some squad training in late January and from there the team is picked for the nationals.
In other state squad selection announcements, Montaya Sardi and Emma Winfield, who both played for Castlemaine during the 2023 BFNL season, were picked in the 19-and-under squad.
Both players represent Melbourne University Lightning at VNL level and were members of their club's 19-and-under premiership team this year.
