Bendigo police investigate alleged pram theft in Kangaroo Flat

Bendigo Police are investigating the circumstances regarding an alleged theft in Kangaroo Flat on November 26.
Police believe that the offender entered the store and stole a pram before leaving the premises.
Investigators have released an image of the female who may be able to assist with enquiries into the alleged offence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or to contact the Bendigo Police Station on 54 48 13 00.
