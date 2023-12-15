Life changes, nasty accident led to satisfying new career for Nomusa

For Maiden Gully mother Nomusa Napier, it was her kids and life circumstances that put her on the path to becoming a nurse practitioner.
After a long and challenging journey the 48-year-old is now a proud professional working in the 'alcohol and other drugs' field at Bendigo Community Health Services.
She also has specialist mental health training.
"I love it! I am passionate about my job and I feel like I'm making a difference," she said.
But it was almost accidental that she found her way into the niche that she did.
Nomusa shared her story with the Advertiser this week to mark Nurse Practitioner Week (December 11-17) - an initiative of the peak body for the profession to raise awareness about the role its members play in the health system.
One description of nurse practitioners - who complete a masters degree on top of their nursing studies - is that they are halfway between a nurse and a doctor.
According to Nomusa, they are "a very important part of a multidisciplinary team in the community" and they are "everywhere ".
"They don't replace doctors but they care for patients in their area of speciality," she said.
"They can diagnose, order blood tests, order chest X-rays or refer patients to a specialist. They can prescribe medication under the PBS and provide patients rebates through Medicare."
Among some of the specialisations they work in are palliative care, pain management, emergency department care, aged care, youth mental health and infectious diseases, she said.
For Nomusa the career is a real departure from the job she had at home. But so too was the factory work she did after first leaving Africa.
Back in Zimbabwe she had worked in human rights and education for a non-government organisation but when the economic and political situation deteriorated dramatically in 2002 she and her husband decided to leave with their young family.
In 2003 they moved to New Zealand and Nomusa took a job in a timber processing plant.
One night a workplace accident left her seriously injured and set her life on a new course.
"My arm actually got caught in the machine on night shift," she said.
"I was stuck in hospital for two months with the skin graft, and seeing these beautiful nurses caring for me I thought, 'I'm going to do nursing'."
After working her way through a nursing degree and doing a study placement in mental health services Nomusa was working in the hospital's medical ward when her husband passed away, leaving her the sole parent of three kids.
The hospital expected her to somehow continue working night shifts but luckily Nomusa's former placement supervisor came to the rescue, offering her a community-based job in the area of alcohol and drug services.
That kicked off various career developments, including a post-graduate diploma, a 2010 move to Australia and a job in Swan Hill, after which Nomusa landed work in Castlemaine's Middleton prison and moved to Bendigo.
Her work at the prison - where she had "never felt safer" - was in primary care as well as drug and alcohol services and it gave her an insight into the need for local withdrawal treatment.
The reason she decided to take her qualifications to the next level and become a nurse practitioner was that she "could see the gap".
"There were prisoners being released and no prescribers of methadone, particularly around the Loddon Mallee," she says.
Thanks to a scholarship from pharmacotherapy network Orticare, she was able to take on the masters degree needed to qualify as an NP who could do the prescribing herself.
After finishing the qualification in 2021 she was offered full time work with the BCHS pharmacotherapy clinic.
It is a role she finds extremely satisfying.
"I connect with my clients very well, I show empathy, I practise in a non-judgmental manner and offer a holistic approach," she said.
"Working in that primary care setting taught me to treat the person as a whole, not just focus on the drugs and alcohol. For instance, when they come in I check their blood sugar."
Recently she discovered a patient had kidney problems after investigating his high blood pressure.
Countering the stigma around drug use is also important to Nomusa.
"People in my community are not talking about mental health and drugs and alcohol because of stigma and I feel that's probably where my passion comes from," she said.
"People don't just use drugs, people self-medicate with drugs for trauma.
"I've got a son who struggles with mental health issues, so we never judge people."
Undertaking the significant amount of online study she has done hasn't been easy, Nomusa says.
"But once I want to do something, I'll make sure I do it, and I don't want things to drag so I put in a lot of effort and always thrive and take opportunities when they come my way."
She believes she inherited the trait of resilience from her own mother, who was a single parent to five kids, and thinks she has passed it on to at least one of her sons.
The youngest of her three boys, Tafara Mhindurwa has just finished his third year of medical school in Adelaide, and said he had "definitely" been inspired by his mum's career.
