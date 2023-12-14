24-hour rally a smash hit during big weekend of Bendigo tennis

Records were set, and familiar faces littered the courts at the Impact Recovery-Rally4Ever 24-hour Tennis event last weekend.
With former seven-time doubles grand slam winner John Fitzgerald and Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf officially opening the tournament on Friday, the event was always going to be an ace.
The event aimed to help raise money and awareness for homelessness, with the funds raised being put towards the development of a facility to house 47 men in the Impact Recovery program who want to get into a drug or alcohol rehabilitation program.
Rally4Ever Victorian regional coordinator Michael Carter was thrilled with how well the event went and says it's set up for success in the future.
"The whole 24 hours went brilliantly, and everyone had a great time," he said.
"I'm still getting positive messages from the families that participated, and the guys we regularly have come to Rally4Ever saying they had a ball, which is really rewarding.
"While we didn't quite reach our targets for fundraising, we learned a lot for next year, and it definitely raised plenty of awareness."
Up to four players per hour involved in the event were on the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre courts at all times throughout the 24 hours.
The tournament finished with all participants entering the court in the final hour for a 12 versus 12 rally.
During the 24 hours, players attempted to set a world record for longest rally with an enlarged racquet.
"We had a couple of people, including my grandson, who set a record for a big racquet rally of 355 shots," Carter said.
"We're currently applying to the Guinness Book of Records for ratification, and we'll look to break that mark again next year."
Number one Australian female doubles player Storm Hunter attended with her coach, along with numerous other player-coaching duos.
Meanwhile, it was a big weekend for the BRTC, with the club welcoming the Australian Open trophies on Friday and a National Junior Wheelchair Tennis Training Camp.
They also hosted its December Junior and Open Tournaments.
