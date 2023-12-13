Harrison and Sherwell claim honours at BDCC Road Championships

Curtis Harrison defended his crown at the 2023 Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Senior Men's Road Championship on Sunday.
In a field littered with stars, Harrison crossed the line solo, finishing seven seconds ahead of Kobe Henderson after attacking on the final climb in windy conditions.
Henderson has recently improved his climbing, as seen by his eighth-place finish in the general classification at the recent Tour of Bright.
Alexander Evans took out bronze, finishing 40 seconds behind Henderson.
The specialist climber surprised in a sprint to the line with Ronan Tesse to claim third place.
The riders went around the old 'Country's' loop that includes local climbs, the Goose Neck and Turd Burger.
Meanwhile, the Women's Road Championship was raced over the same 56km loop, with superstar Courtney Sherwell continuing her brilliant form with a win.
Sherwell recently won the UCI Gravel World Series Gravelista in Beechworth and finished second at the Dirty Warrny.
Sharni Morley was also coming in with good form, having won the Fred Icke Women's Road Race and the BDCC Road Classic Series, but had to settle for second.
Sherwell attempted to dislodge Morley on the climbs but to no avail.
The race between the pair came down to the line, with Sherwell winning by centimetres.
The much improved Milana Free came in third.
