Strathfieldsaye breaks duck in Bendigo Twenty20 league

Strathfieldsaye broke through for its first Twenty20 win of the summer when it upstaged Bendigo United in round three action.
After losing to Sandhurst and Golden Square in the opening two rounds, the Jets scored a confidence-boosting six-wicket win at the QEO.
The result left both teams with a 1-2 record and put paid to Bendigo United's hopes of qualifying for the T20 grand final.
The experience and class of Ben Devanny made all the difference for Strathfieldsaye in its winning run chase.
The Jets' skipper made sure there wasn't a repeat of the club's bumbled run chase against Golden Square last round where they failed by one run to reach the Dog's total of 80.
Chasing 152 for victory, Jets' openers Savith Priyan and Daniel Butler gave their side a bright start.
They added 49 in the opening five overs before Butler fell for 17.
Marquee player Matt Hinks was run out for two via a direct hit from keeper Darcy Mills before Priyan holed out for a brisk 47 off 30 balls.
When Mason Horne was run out by Harry Donegan for sven, the Jets had slipped to 4-102 and the Redbacks could sense a comeback victory.
However, Devanny maintained a positive attitude through the chaos of his side losing four quick wickets.
He attacked the Bendigo United bowlers and blasted six fours and one six on his way to 49 not out off just 26 balls.
Youngster Aston Wilson made 25 not out off 24 balls in an unbroken 52-run stand for the fifth wicket with Devanny.
They guided Strathfieldsaye home with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.
Earlier in the night, Harry Donegan and Riley Treloar both post half-centuries in Bendigo United's total of 6-151.
After marquee player Zane Keighran (4) and Mitch Treacy (0) fell cheaply, Donegan and Treloar rebuilt the Redbacks' innings.
Treloar reached his second half-century of the T20 season when he made 57 off 45 balls, including eight fours and one six.
Donegan batted through the innings and finished 68 not out off 45 balls, including nine fours and one six.
Callum Bolton (2-16) and Matthew Hinks (2-31) were the most successful bowlers in a disciplined Jets' attack.
