Makusha headed for a well earned rest after Valley success

BENDIGO galloper Makusha ended a lengthy campaign on the best possible note by producing a breakthrough city win at Moonee Valley last Friday night.
The four-year-old gelding, trained by Rod Symons and brilliantly ridden by apprentice Tatum Bull, produced a career-best effort to win the 2040m benchmark 70 at odds of $11.
The win was underpinned by a masterful ride by the three-kilogram claiming Bull, who, after settling Makusha towards the rear of the field, took off to hit the lead at the 800m.
Quick to put a few lengths on his rivals, Makusha was never headed, charging away to a 2.25-length win over the favourite Staunch ($3), with a similar margin separating the Paul Preusker-trained runner and Christmas ($10) back in third.
While a jubilant Symons felt Makusha would appreciate the step up in distance, after getting home strongly in a swag of recent 1600m races, he paid full credit to Bull for her bold tactical ride.
"We thought we are stepping up in grade, so let's go with a claim and put ourselves in the race with a bit of a chance with no weight on his back," he said.
"But it was the ride that won it.
"The pace dropped off suddenly in front and he was already out wide and pulling his head off, so she just let him go.
"On a hot night, with no weight on your back, it's tough for those horses that get too far back to make up ground. It was tough for them to catch him."
It was only Makusha's third attempt beyond 2000m in 16 career starts.
His two previous wins came over 1500m at Bendigo in October last year and 1600m at Echuca in October this year.
Makusha, who has earned a well deserved spell, produced two wins and two placings from eight starts at the back end of his long campaign, and only once finished beyond fifth place.
"We just thought we'd give him a crack over 2000m - he was due to go to the paddock," Symons said.
"He has Equicast on his feet, a kind of synthetic support, but we didn't want to keep going forever with it, so we thought we'd give him one more run and then tip him out into the paddock.
"The owners were all supportive of it and, even though we won, we'll continue with the plan and tip him out.
"He has been up for a while, and while you say you should never turn out a last start winner, at the same time he's done a great job and we can look forward to wet tracks in the autumn.
"He's been a good horse for us. He was offered as a homebred to go to the Inglis Premier, but they weren't interested him, so the guys that bred him stayed in him and we sold off a couple of shares to good clients.
"We're all happy to have kept him now that he's a metro winner."
The win had added significance for Symons, with Makusha becoming the first progeny of the King Of Kings mare Kusha to record a city win.
"She has had something like 10 foals and nine of them have won decent races or been placed in town, but none of them had won in town before him," he said.
"I have two more from her breed coming through and one - a two-year-old (Prince Pinot) - won a trial this week at Bendigo.
"We've retired Kusha, so a city win was a nice, fitting tribute to the old girl. She's done a great job."
The best of her progeny, at least statistically, Play On Words has won five races for Symons for $154,135 in earnings.
The Valley win broke a 10-year drought between city victories for Symons, who has enjoyed plenty of success on country tracks in the years between.
His last city winner was King's Palace, who won the $80,000 W.J. (Bill Adams Handicap) at Caulfield in March 2013 as a three-year-old, ridden by Chris Symons.
